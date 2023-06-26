Paris Hilton's latest Y2K inspired outfit is perfect for Pride Month

The cultural icon stepped out in an unreal Swarovski crystal mini dress...

You have to hand it to Paris Hilton, she consistently delivers a level of outfit drama to which we can only dream to aspire. 'Understated' never enters into her style repertoire, and we couldn't be gladder.

The noughties fashion icon looked utterly dazzling at a recent public appearance, and even harked back to her It-girl days when glitzy slips were the party trend du jour.

© Getty Paris paid homage to the LGBTQ+ emblem

On Sunday, Paris attended New York's Dreamland, an outdoor music festival held in Central Park, a pillar event within the city's Pride Month calendar. The 42-year-old brought her fashion A-game to the joyful occasion, donning a halter mini dress featuring a Swarovski crystal-encrusted rainbow design.

The rainbow is a key motif within the LGBTQ+ community, with the original emblem having been designed by American artist, designer and activist Gilbert Baker back in 1978.

Paris' high-octane piece was created by Paris-based label Ludovic de Saint Sernin, named after the brand's founder. Ludovic started out as an embellishment expert at Balmain before starting his own label in 2017, and it shows.

© Getty She opted for playful pink accessories

Her dress may have been from a few seasons ago (SS21 to be precise), but it felt utterly of the moment and relevant for Pride Month.

© Getty The socialite rocked a similar look at her 21st birthday party

However, the figure-skimming, shimmery design also had an air of nostalgia about it, closely resembling the dress she wore to her 21st birthday party.

Paris topped things off with a pale pink Chanel rucksack, diamante studded boots, tinted Alexander McQueen shades and matching glitzy pink accessories: fingerless gloves, a choker and a hairband.

Talk about all that glitters…