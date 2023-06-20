Princess Kate just had a surprising Chanel fashion moment

Every single public appearance is a fashion opportunity for the Princess of Wales, and she makes the most of each and every one. From schooling us in pattern coordination to breathing a new lease of life into some of the institution's most treasured jewels, Princess Kate is a sartorial dab hand.

Her most recent outing posed no exception, and even after a jam-packed weekend of royal duties, she was at the very top of her style game.

The 41-year-old looked elegant in a monochrome ensemble on Tuesday at the official reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.

As part of her visit to the capital’s famous gallery, the princess viewed Yevonde: Life and Colour, a portrait exhibition by pioneering female photographer, and met with award-winning artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create artwork for the gallery’s new doors.

Undoubtedly the art took centre stage, but what caught our eye above all else was Princess Kate's super elegant accessory. She carried an envelope flap quilted clutch by Chanel which felt sleek and subtle, the perfect accompaniment to some familiar fashion favourites.

She opted for a midi dress by her beloved Self-Portrait and a pair of sling-backs that she has worn on several previous occasions. The elegant piece, designed by the luxury London-based label, featured a fitted bouclé jacket torso. The thickly woven fabric provided a sense of structure, extending out into a finely pleated chiffon skirt.

Metallic bouclé and chiffon midi dress - Self-Portrait

The royal footwear favourite worn by Princess Kate was a pair of Italian luxury label Aquazzura's 'Bow Tie' pumps.

The uber feminine heel design features pointed toes, stylish side cut-outs and a playful bow at the back of the foot. The cult-adored heels have been worn by many stylish royals, including the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Olympia of Greece.

Bow Tie 85mm pumps - Aquazzura

