Jodie Comer bagged a Tony Award but her greater win was on the red carpet

Jodie Comer is really the woman of the moment. When the actress isn't captivating audiences in her one-woman show 'Prima Facie' or satisfying our beauty curiosity by dropping her skincare routine (seriously, "flawless" does her a disservice), she's bagging yet more awards.

The 30-year-old's latest accolade is one of her most prestigious yet. On June 11, the actress attended the Tony Awards, otherwise known as the Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre, at New York's United Palace Theatre.

READ: Met Gala 2023: the 16 most glamorous dresses

© Getty Jodie wore an elegant Thom Browne gown for the occasion

The star-studded ceremony, dedicated to honouring Broadway theatrical excellence, shone a light on Jodie's performance as sharp-witted criminal defence barrister Tessa Ensler in 'Prima Facie'. The Suzie Miller play opened in the Golden theatre on New York's 45th Street in April of this year, and Sunday night provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate Jodie's success.

READ: 10 best dressed stars from Cannes Film Festival 2023

MORE: The 30 best dressed guests at the coronation

The star won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, but she also had another Tony victory on the red carpet.

© Getty The actress went for a natural makeup look

Dressed by Elizabeth Saltzman, Jodie looked elegant in a dark, strapless gown by NYC-based luxury label Thom Browne. The piece felt understated, and yet, was infused with an element of quiet glitz. The structured bodice was adorned with subtle beading, pairing well with pretty pearl earrings by Ana Khouri.

Jodie wore her hair down in a defined side parting with a smooth wave running through. Her makeup had a certain classic polish about it, consisting of fluffy arches, bovine-like fluttery lashes and a healthy wash of blush across the apples of her cheeks.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.