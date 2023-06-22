Glastonbury 2023: the best dressed guests so far

Can you believe it's time for Glastonbury festival again already?

The annual five day music event in Somerset is perhaps the UK's most fashion-forward festival. There has been plenty of iconic sartorial moments over its 53 year history, and we expected nothing less for 2023.

It's undeniable that the likes of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller pioneered the unwritten definition of cool Glasto fashion in the 2000s, but later It-girls including Dua Lipa, Suki Waterhouse and Cara Delevingne have also had their fair share of incredible looks.

© Getty Sienna Miller at Glastonbury in 2004

Thanks to the cult-adored Y2K trend that has dominated over the last few years, dressing like the OG Glasto girls is totally acceptable again. Be prepared for a sea of Sienna Miller-approved disc belts...

This year's line up is as epic as ever, with acts including Arctic Monkeys, Guns n Roses and of course, Elton John - who is performing for the final time (cries) headlining across the week.

Will guests opt for grunge over glitter? Wellies or wedges? We're predicting lots of mermaidcore statement looks, plenty of barbiecore pink and a slew of Y2K-esque accessories. Here's some of the best dressed guests at the festival so far:

© Instagram Olivia Bentley and Verity Bowditch looked ultra chic in neutral tones

© Getty A festivalgoer wore a metallic bobbed wig and a matching mini dress

© Getty A guest oozed 70s Elton John in a metallic silver and blue all-in-one

© Getty Bella and Suzie made the case for bright red glam on Day one of the festival