Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Glastonbury 2023: the best dressed guests so far
Subscribe

Glastonbury 2023: The best dressed guests so far

The Somerset festival takes place from 21st - 26th June this year...

A festivalgoer wore a metallic bobbed wig and a matching mini dress
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer

Can you believe it's time for Glastonbury festival again already?

The annual five day music event in Somerset is perhaps the UK's most fashion-forward festival. There has been plenty of iconic sartorial moments over its 53 year history, and we expected nothing less for 2023.

It's undeniable that the likes of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller pioneered the unwritten definition of cool Glasto fashion in the 2000s, but later It-girls including Dua Lipa, Suki Waterhouse and Cara Delevingne have also had their fair share of incredible looks.

MORE: 5 outfit ideas that are utterly perfect for Glastonbury 2023 

READ: 10 celebrity Instagrams from Coachella 2023 to inspire your festival wardrobe 

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury in 2004© Getty
Sienna Miller at Glastonbury in 2004

Thanks to the cult-adored Y2K trend that has dominated over the last few years, dressing like the OG Glasto girls is totally acceptable again. Be prepared for a sea of Sienna Miller-approved disc belts...

This year's line up is as epic as ever, with acts including Arctic Monkeys, Guns n Roses and of course, Elton John - who is performing for the final time (cries) headlining across the week. 

Will guests opt for grunge over glitter? Wellies or wedges? We're predicting lots of mermaidcore statement looks, plenty of barbiecore pink and a slew of Y2K-esque accessories. Here's some of the best dressed guests at the festival so far:

Olivia Bentley and Verity Bowditch looked ultra chic in neutral tones© Instagram
Olivia Bentley and Verity Bowditch looked ultra chic in neutral tones
A festivalgoer wore a metallic bobbed wig and a matching mini dress© Getty
A festivalgoer wore a metallic bobbed wig and a matching mini dress
A guest oozed 70s Elton John in a metallic silver and blue all-in-one© Getty
A guest oozed 70s Elton John in a metallic silver and blue all-in-one
Bella and Suzie made the case for bright red glam on Day one of the festival© Getty
Bella and Suzie made the case for bright red glam on Day one of the festival
A guest oozed mermaidcore in an iridescent plunge dress with a unicorn headpiece© Getty
A guest channelled mermaidcore in an iridescent plunge dress with a unicorn headpiece

Other topics

More Hello! Fashion

See more