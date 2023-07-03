Alexa Chung just wore the ultimate cool-girl lingerie

The fashion mogul just took the visible lingerie trend to a whole new level…

Alexa Chung just delved deep into her wardrobe past, and we can't help but applaud her honestly. The course of true fashion moguldom never did run smooth, and the 39-year-old has the cringe-inducing tales to prove it.

Talk about teenage fashion faux pas, Alexa did her sixth form-age self dirty by revealing on Instagram that she was a pioneer of the visible lingerie trend.

READ: Alexa Chung wore a really 'ugly' pair of shoes and we are buying them anyway

MORE: Alexa Chung dazzles in the most bizarre cut-out jumpsuit of all time

Allow us to set the scene. The millennium had just swept by, and non-ironic Y2K 'fits were authentic and all the range.

Get ready to clutch those pearls: Alexa found herself head over heels for low-rise jeans.

READ: Alexa Chung's vintage bag just proved why you should never throw anything away

RELATED: Alexa Chung wears an outfit fit for a modern princess at Erdem’s VIP dinner

"At 6th form I wore my horrible skater jeans low with my knickers on show and a Pokémon cropped T-shirt as the cherry on top," the model shared with her 6.1m followers.

"You’re just lucky the wrist to elbow beaded bracelets were omitted this time around," she continued. A strong sartorial threat, if ever we heard one.

Predictably, her incendiary caption sparked a flurry of fashion confessions, but we couldn't help but contemplate her unexpected underwear.

"Jamieson’s jumper, vintage APC jeans, Zara boxerz. Presumptuous of me to think you’d care but we’re all friends here." We care, Alexa. Especially with such an unusual choice of underwear. Colour us intrigued. The cotton boxer short has been slowly tricking onto our instagram feeds for the last couple of seasons thanks to influencers and It-girls, this trend is one you will be seeing everywhere this summer.

MORE: The best high-fashion boxer shorts and how to wear them

Rocking a pair of light blue boxer shorts, Alexa simultaneously flew the flag for subverted lingerie norms and reminded us that we really ought to swing by Zara soon…