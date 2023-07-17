Princess Kate found the perfect neutral heels to wear to Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales, has long been admired for her impeccable fashion sense and elegant style.

Hence it's no surprise that her wardrobe choices are always closely watched by fashion enthusiasts. One particular item that she has been spotted wearing and loving recently is the 'Gianvito 105' Bisque Suede Pumps. (The ‘nude’ pumps have almost replaced her beloved round-toed LK Bennetts she was frequently pictured in at the beginning of her royal fashion tenure.)

These stunning pumps from Italian luxury footwear brand Gianvito Rossi have become a staple in Princess Kate’s wardrobe. The 'Gianvito 105' pumps are “a signature style, defined by a sleek 105mm stiletto heel and a statement pointy toe,” the brand explains on its official site. They are handmade in Italy “in the best artisanal tradition.” With their sleek silhouette and pointed toe, they effortlessly elongate the leg and add a touch of elegance to any outfit.

© Getty Kate exuded elegance in the Gianvito 105 heels

Kate Middleton has been seen wearing these pumps on numerous occasions, and most recently on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, to watch Alcaraz go head-to-head against Djovokic. She often pairs them with tailored dresses, chic skirts, or even a well-tailored pair of trousers reflecting her refined taste. The neutral bisque colour allows for versatile styling options, making them a perfect choice for a variety of looks.

What sets these Gianvito Rossi pumps apart is not only their aesthetic appeal but also their comfort. Despite their towering 105mm heel, they provide a surprising level of comfort and support, allowing the mother of three to navigate her royal duties with ease. This combination of style and comfort has undoubtedly contributed to her affinity for the pair. Their popularity has of course skyrocketed after Kate has been seen wearing them, but luckily they are still available to shop. Their timeless elegance, versatility, and comfort make them a perfect choice for her engagements.

© Getty The Princess of Wales also attended the Easter Sunday church service in the heels

The heels have become a cherished part of her shoe collection and with her style influence, it's no wonder that these pumps are quickly gaining a cult following.