Princess Kate arrived at Wimbledon on Saturday, radiating joy as she prepared to watch the women's singles final. Taking her place in the royal box, she joined tennis legend Billie Jean King.

For the occasion she donned an elegant pastel green midi dress from Self Portrait. The garment, framed with short sleeves and a tailored bouclé top, boasted a form flattering belted and pleated chiffon midi skirt. The outfit echoed her mint-green blazer and white pleated skirt she sported earlier in the tournament.

While we couldn’t get enough of her choice for the thirteenth day of the annual tournament, we were also stunned by her affordable piece of jewellery. Kate wore an aquamarine and gold bangle from British heritage brand Halcyon Days, which comes in at a cool £150. “Our Salamander Torque bangle is crafted from 18 carat gold plated brass and can be squeezed for the perfect fit,” the label explains on its official website, “This sleek accessory is fitted with soothing aquamarine coloured cabochons at either end, and lends itself beautifully both to stacking with other styles or wearing solo.”

© VICTORIA JONES Kate arrived an hour before action kicked off

Kate adorned the summer ensemble with her Wimbledon bow, while her long brunette hair was pinned in graceful half-up half-down style. Prior to the start of the match, Kate arrived an hour early and had the opportunity to meet with young ball boys and girls. As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a devoted fan of the sport.

What is Halcyon Days?

Halcyon Days was established in 1950 with the purpose of showcasing antique gifts. During the late 18th century, enamelling on copper was a thriving art form. However, by the 1830s, it had nearly disappeared, with the technique being limited to functional items like saucepans by 1950.

© Julian Finney Princess Kate wore a bangle from Halcyon Days

Halcyon Days took on the task of revitalising this traditional craft and, by 1970, had established its own production facility. As the company expanded, its product range also grew. Today, in addition to their signature enamel boxes, they offer a wide selection of English fine bone china and premium accessories. Although their products are now sold worldwide, they are still handcrafted in two workshops located in the West Midlands, which have since become the thriving hubs of British pottery and enamelling industries. The brand is one of only fourteen companies in the world to hold all three Royal Warrants and is the only supplier of Objets d’Art to the royal family.