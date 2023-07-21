The most dramatic celebrity hair changes of 2023

This year is nowhere near over, but celebrities have already made 2023 the year of the dramatic tresses transformations. From fashion royalty to actual royalty, these are some of the biggest hair switches of the year so far...

Hailey Bieber

Hailey kicked off 2023 doing her favourtie thing - setting a beauty trend that the rest of the world would swiftly copy. In January she chopped her long locks and debuted her dramatic French-girl blunt bob. The definition of chic.

Julia Garner

Celebrities braved the bob this year, but Ozark's Julia Garner went one (or, five) steps further. She attended this year's Golden Globes where she took home her first award for supporting actress in a musical, comedy, or drama for her work on the series, and debuted a bold pixie cut with a sweeping fringe whilst she was at it.

Florence Pugh

Flo Pugh is perhaps the most well versed celebrity of 2023 when it comes to switching up her hair. She stepped out for Valentino's FW23 Haute Couture show, donning an ombre pink buzz cut, and followed up with on orange hued-do at the Oppenheimer premiere.

Bella Hadid

Just before Christmas 2022, the supermodel debuted her new dirty blonde locks from her signature brunette. She then switched it up dramatically by donning a seriously statement micro fringe which finished halfway down her forehead. She had also gelled the hair into separate sections. Dramatic to say the least...

Princess Olympia

Princess Olympia's signature blonde locks went under the knife (well, scissors) at the hands of esteemed celebrity stylist George Northwood. She channelled her inner Hailey Bieber and opted for a super chic blunt bob.

Ellie Goulding

The Love Me Like You Do singer has sported blonde locks for the majority of her career, but took the plunge and went totally brunette at the end of last year. Continuing to test new styles in 2023, she debuted pixie bangs and a tufty fringe.

Lily James

The Pam & Tommy actress isn't shy when it comes to experimenting with her hair - she's donned every shade from blonde to copper. But for the Met Gala 202, she debuted a dramatic razor cut fringe to pair with her leather Tamara Ralph dress. A fringe that certainly isn't for the fainthearted...

Emily Ratajkowski

Em Rata seems to switch up her hair dramatically for every single weather season, but for summer 2023 she sported the most dramatic change of all-time. She brought the autumnal vibes two months early and a totally unexpected, punchy auburn shade.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

The Monégasque royal is wholeheartedly unafraid to experiment with her hair. From shaven sides to sharp fringes, blunt cut bobs and platinum pixie cuts, the former olympian can nail any style. At the Monaco Grand Prix this year, onlookers saw she had departed from her signature blonde locks and opted for dark reddy-brown hue that was totally unexpected.

Ciara

The iconic singer swiftly jumped on the short hair train and has been rocking a bob for most of this year. In July, she proved that she suits literally any hairstyle by heading to Instagram and debuting her new platinum locks.