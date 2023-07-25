Kourtney Kardashian joins Nicola Peltz as the latest celebrity ‘Jorts’ fan

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, trends come and go, but some styles manage to make a remarkable comeback. One such trend that has seen a resurgence in recent times is the classic "jorts" or jean shorts.

With celebrities setting the stage for new fashion movements, it comes as no surprise that Kourtney Kardashian has hopped on the jorts bandwagon just after Nicola Peltz.

In fact The Lyst Index named Jorts one of fashion’s hottest products from Q2 (the second quarter: aka the last three months) of 2023. The formula behind Lyst takes into account Lyst shoppers’ behaviour, including searches on and off platform, product views and sales. A-listers are making it a staple in their wardrobe, “Jorts are a trending search term, embraced by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and A$AP Rocky, and backed by retailers across all price points this summer,” Lyst explained, “Agolde’s [Jorts] make the Hottest Products list in 6th position.”

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian wore a pink pair of Jorts

Jorts, a portmanteau of "jean" and "shorts," emerged in the late 1960s as a symbol of counterculture and youthful rebellion. As the years passed, the popularity of jorts soared in the '80s and '90s, only to gradually fade from the limelight in the early 2000s. However, as the cyclical nature of fashion dictates, the fashion world has witnessed their resurgence in recent years, drawing inspiration from nostalgic fashion and a yearning for a more casual, laid-back aesthetic.

Kourtney's endorsement of pink cargo jorts, which she wore to watch Barbie, has further propelled their revival into the mainstream. "Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts," she explained. Prior to Kourtney Kardashian, Nicola Peltz, was also spotted donning jorts. Her fusion of jorts with Gen-Z pieces has showcased the garment's adaptability to different styles and occasions.

Nicola shared the jorts image to her Instagram story

One of the reasons behind the jorts trend's renaissance is its versatility. Jorts can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion, making them a go-to wardrobe essential for fashion-conscious individuals seeking comfort without compromising style. From casual outings to more formal events, jorts can be styled in numerous ways. Jorts are a fashion statement worth investing in for anyone aiming to strike the perfect balance between fashion-forward and effortlessly cool.