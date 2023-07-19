Nicola Peltz just put the chicest spin on cowgirlcore

The actress stepped for an evening with Brooklyn Beckham and showed off her effortlessly stylish fashion agenda

Nicola Peltz's date night wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

Recently she schooled us in easy evening dressing, wearing the coolest embellished mini dress from H&M. Now she's mixed her penchant for unusual outfits with her signature Y2K aesthetic, and has put the chicest spin on 2023's beloved cowgirlcore trend.

She shared a series of snaps with her 3 million followers enjoying an evening with her husband Brooklyn Beckham and brother Greg Peltz. For the occasion, Nicola wore a camel-hued halterneck top with fringing across the chest, that gave every cowgirl ever a run for their money.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

She posed with a smile that was as dazzling as her vintage handbag collection, and captioned the post "making happy memmzz with my boys." Her hair was scooped back to let her epic vest do the talking, and donned ultra elegant dangle earrings.

What is cowgirlcore?

Cowgirlcore is of the many sartorial trends that have gripped society over recent years thanks to Gen Z's, their buzzwords, and TikTok. Like many of the 'cores' (mermaidcore, regencycore, barbiecore), cowgirlcore pretty much does what it says on the tin. Its the fashion sphere's current obsession with western-style pieces, including cowboy boots, tassles, denim, leather and suede. Beyonce no doubt spearheaded the trend last year after the 41-year-old rode an iridescent horse on the cover of her Renaissance album.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz and her brother Greg

Fashionistas including Sienna Miller, Kendall Jenner and Poppy Delevingne have also oozed rodeo glam in 2023.

For a date night with Brooklyn earlier this year, Nicola wore a dazzling strapless white dress with a chic sculpted neckline and hem, adorned with silver diamante embellishments. She paired her date night mini with sheer black tights and leather knee high platform boots.

She can absolutely add 'date night dressing muse' to her list of sartorial accolades.