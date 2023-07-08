Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez's stylish swimwear is giving 'hot girl summer'

As far as stylish best friends go, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham are the ultimate goals.

The dazzling duo have had plenty of iconic fashion moments together. From twinning in Valentino to showcasing their girl squad's official uniform and inspiring our holiday wardrobe during a trip to Mexico: their joint outings are anything but dull for sartorial fanatics.

Now they're back with the stylish social media snaps to show us what needs adding to our summer 2023 shopping cart. Selena shared images with her 425 million Instagram followers from a 'needed' girls day/night, giving us a lesson in poolside fashion.

© Instagram Selena shared the images to her Instagram

Undecided what swimwear style to take on holiday? The girls have got you covered. Showing off their juxtaposing style agendas, Nicola opted for a tiny white triangular string bikini, which she paired with her signature accessory: Y2K wraparound sunglasses. She finished off her glamorous look with diamond dangle earrings.

© Instagram The two are fashion and friendship goals

Selena on the other hand opted for understated It-girl cool. She sported a brown ribbed one-piece swimsuit from cult-adored label Hunza G, and wore nothing else other than a smile on her face. Fancy winning your own Hunza G swimsuit? Enter our competition.

Gomez also posted group photos from their girly gathering, which showed Taylor Swift was also present. Despite leaving her uploads of her and Nicola captionless to let the glamorous photos do the talking, she captioned her squad pics: "sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that."

© Instagram Nicola and her pals were united in their fashion choices

Nicola shared her own photographs of her girl group recently, where every single member of her squad, including Selena, wore a version of the exact same outfit.

Fashion and friendship goals all-in-one.