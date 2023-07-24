Nicola Peltz's platforms were borrowed from the Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls playbook

Curating a killer slew of holiday outfits is always our most taxing summer fashion conundrum, and yet, Nicola Peltz appears to get it right every time.

Granted, we doubt the actress is bound to the same paltry baggage allowance, but she still consistently serves on vacay, and that is reason enough for us to sit up and pay attention.

The Welcome To Chippendales star has been enjoying a spot of rest and relaxation recently, cruising on her family's luxury yacht along the French Riviera. Travelling with her husband of one year, Brooklyn Beckham, and her brothers Bradley and Greg, Nicola certainly seemed to be enjoying the lavish trip which saw the party stop off in St Tropez.

But beyond the glamorous location, our envy extended to Nicola's stylish holiday 'fits which were very much in keeping with her signature Y2K aesthetic.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The Bates Motel star rocked chunky platform flip flops

In fact, in one particular holiday snap shared with her 3m followers, the Bates Motel actress championed a 1990s footwear classic, seemingly taking her cues from her mother-in-law Victoria's pop star days.

The 28-year-old donned a black halter bikini top with central ring detailing alongside a floral mini skirt coverup and some seriously chunky white platform flip flops.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The pair enjoyed a spot of R&R

The style felt richly reminiscent of those worn by Victoria and her bandmates in their musical heyday, serving to elongate the leg and provide the wearer with a certain commanding stature.

While Nicola was only born in 1995, the year after the iconic girl band formed, it seems she is making up for lost time by infusing her holiday look with a hint of Spice Girl magic.

The actress is known for her love of platforms, from Versace's Aevitas design worn on her wedding day to high octane 1970s-inspired boots rocked on date night.

But we can't help but applaud her commitment to the vertiginous cause, repping larger-than-life soles while off-duty…