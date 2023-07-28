Maya Jama just prepared us for Autumn 2023's biggest tights trend

Maya Jama has taken the fashion world by storm with her bold and daring style choices.

On Thursday night the Love Island presenter made a case for bringing back the iconic fishnet tights. Attending the launch of Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly, the current Vogue cover girl donned a Moschino LBD with white asymmetric detailing and gold button embellishment. A bracelet adorned her wrist while a statement Moschino gold drip-effect necklace hung from her neck.

Adding a touch of edginess to her outfit she paired the look with fishnets. With her infectious personality and innate sense of fashion, Maya has become the trendsetter we can’t get enough of. Fishnet tights, once considered a provocative fashion statement popular in the '80s and '90s, had faded into the background in recent years. However, Maya’s reimagining of this classic accessory, styled with pointed court shoes, has breathed new life into the trend. Maya carried a white micro bag and injected a glam rock finish to her aesthetic thanks to the monochrome stilettos complete with Mary Jane ankle straps.

© Getty Maya rocked a black and white mini dress

It turns out her hosiery was bang on trend for autumn 2023, “With black dresses and can put on some, some black tights with a pattern and you look different. It looks interesting,” Kristina Falke, international International PR Director of Falke, told Hello! Fashion. “With the patterns and bright colours, you should put on the tights and then choose what you wear. But with a black dress, anything goes.” From pairing fishnet tights with denim shorts for a casual street style to combining them with elegant dresses for red carpet events, the versatility of this statement piece knows no bounds.

Maya also delighted fans with a hair transformation we were not expecting. The TV and radio personality debuted her stunning natural curly locks, enhanced with new blonde highlights and caramel tones. A departure from her usual deep chocolate tresses.

© David M. Benett Adding some edge to her elegant aesthetic, the Love Island host wore fishnets

Maya Jama's fearless embrace of fishnet tights has catapulted this once niche fashion choice back into the limelight, proving that sometimes all it takes is a little confidence and creativity to bring back a beloved trend.