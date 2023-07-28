Maya Jama rocks curve-hugging crochet dress after hair transformation – and looks unreal

The Love Island star showed off her newly highlighted, curly hair… and has never looked better

Serving up not one but two amazing looks on Thursday, Maya Jama delighted fans with her gorgeous new hairdo.

The Love Island host first put in an appearance at Boots in Covent Garden where she admired the Rimmel products as part of her beauty ambassador duties for the brand. The 28-year-old presenter looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a black crochet dress with long sleeves, a high neck, and a midi-length fit, worn over a bodycon mini dress.

The curve-hugging ensemble was completed by a coordinating pair of ankle boots, keeping things simple.

Maya's stunning natural curly locks took centre stage at the photocall, enhanced with new blonde highlights and caramel tones. Perfection!

Later that evening, Maya put on another stylish display when she attended the Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in the capital.

© David M. Benett Maya Jama looked amazing in a black crochet dress at a Rimmel London event

Looking the picture of elegance, Maya rocked a demure LBD with white asymmetric detailing and preppy gold button embellishment.

The ladylike Chanel-inspired design was giving us nautical vibes. Naturally, Maya infused her look with a bit of edge thanks to some killer accessories.

© David M. Benett Maya completed her attire with pointed-toe ankle boots

A bronze bracelet adorned her wrist while a statement embellished necklace hung from her neck.

She carried a cute white mini bag and injected a rock chic finish to her aesthetic thanks to fishnet tights and monochrome stilettos with a chunky ankle strap.

© David M. Benett Maya visited the Rimmel London stand as part of her Global Ambassador duties

Maya mingled with A-list actress Florence Pugh at the bash, who was serving up serious sass in a red halter-neck jumpsuit, and the pair looked to be getting along famously.

Just 24 hours earlier, Maya had debuted her lighter tresses by posing in a daring PVC dress.

© Getty Later that evening, Maya rocked a Chanel-inspired black and white mini dress

"Changed my hair ft Nair," Maya captioned the shots which showed her sweeping her locks back into a messy bun.

Fans couldn't get enough of the stunning new hair look with one commenting: "New hair color for me absolutely buzzinn." A second added: "Your hair looks absolutely amazing Maya." A third wrote: "Love the hair you got going on."

© David M. Benett Maya posed with A-list actress Florence Pugh at the Lotus car party

And earlier in the week, Stormzy's ex was spotted rocking a Christopher Esber design that fitted her like a glove.

We couldn't take our eyes off her in the figure-flattering, khaki design complete with a low-cut neckline, ruching on the midi-length skirt, and a triangular cut-out at the waist.

© David M. Benett Adding some edge to her elegant aesthetic, the Love Island host adorned herself with chunky bronze jewellery

Maya previously revealed where she gets her style inspo from – and much like us, she is a big fan of Hailey Bieber, crediting her stylist for her trend-setting looks.

She told Popsugar: "Hailey's stylist [Maeve Reilly] is amazing. I like streetwear looks, too, and I like old-school catwalks to look for inspo, old music videos, lots of '90s videos I like looking at.

"And there's an account called Gelbsy on Instagram that posts lots of aesthetically pleasing looks."