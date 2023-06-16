Maya Jama stuns in controversial outfit at the National Gallery summer party

The Love Island host stepped out in a dress that channelled one of 2023's favourite trends...

Maya Jama knows a thing or two about show stopping outfits.

Particularly since she became the host of ITV's Love Island at the beginning of the year, her name has become synonymous with cut-out dresses, slinky bodycon looks and magnificent mini's.

The 28-year-old is also a pro at nailing the supermodel-approved naked dress trend. From wearing all-white lace at Naomi Campbell's birthday party to see-through black tulle at the Vanity Fair x Prada event in Cannes, it's her current uniform right now. An event at the National Gallery wasn't going to force her to switch up her current style agenda either. Continuing her penchant for daring looks, she oozed glamour at it's summer party on Thursday in a sultry see-through gown.

© Getty Maya stunned in a red tulle gown

Maya stepped out alongside a slew of other fashionistas for the event including Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Felicity Jones and Queen Charlotte's Arsema Thomas for the event. She was the ultimate lady in red wearing a stunning crimson gown with an ultra plunge neckline and a chunky waist panel to create the most elegant figure-hugging silhouette. A floaty tulle maxi skirt finished off the look, allowing her red satin underwear to peek through.

Though see-through looks began doing the rounds in summer 2022, the AW23 fashion shows earlier this year solidifed that the daring trend is going absolutely nowhere.

© Getty She continued her sheer dress trend streak

The naked dress trend permeated through fashion month from start to finish. Giambattista Valli and Valentino presented incredible floor-length gowns during Paris Fashion Week that would be perfect evening wear, whilst stars including Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa dared to wear sheer clothing on the front row.

Since then, alongside Maya schooling us on how to spin the trend for special occassions in 2023, Emily Ratakowski has schooled us on multiple ways to wear it off-duty for summer.

It's official, Maya has made the sheer dress trend chic.