Victoria Beckham just called Lily Allen her 'VB muse' here's why

In case you missed it, Lily Allen has had a 'quiet luxury' style transformation to rival Sofia Richie's. The actress has embraced 'post-theatre performance chic,' undergoing a remarkable style transformation.

Moving away from her 'London street' aesthetic, she's embraced a sophisticated 'Chanel mum chic' look since relocating to Los Angeles with her husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour. Lily Allen now rocks a chic blonde bob and opts for crochet co-ords, stunning Alessandra Rich coats, and sleek dresses, marking her fashion renaissance in 2023. It’s worlds away from the 'prom dress and trainers' era of the early ‘aughts.

After her outstanding performances as 'Katurian' in The Pillowman at the Duke of York in Leicester Square, Lily has been stepping out in a series of fabulous outfits. Her fashion choices exude confidence and style, leaving everyone in awe as she is effortlessly stealing the spotlight beyond the stage.

© MEGA On July 15 Lily Allen wore the 'Crystal Duchess Dress' from under the radar luxury label Nafsika Skourti

Recently Victoria Beckham called her a “VB Muse,” (high praise from the designer and style icon in her own right.) Lily opted to wear one of Victoria Beckham’s red silk dresses and was praised by the former Spice Girl who took to Instagram to share photos of the ensemble, “Love this dress and #VBChain on you @LilyAllen!! My #VBMuse! Kisses @Kyledevolle xx.” Victoria also explained that you can actually buy her exact outfit saying, “Shop Lily’s look now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street.”

Victoria shared the photo of Lily on her Instagram Story and main feed

All of Lily’s recent ‘quiet luxury’ looks have been the handiwork of her aforementioned stylist Kyle De'Volle, who took to Instagram stories to explain the process of working with the actress. “We plan our looks about a week ahead of when she wears them. The turnaround is so quick, she doesn't get off stage till really late,” Kyle told fans, “So, we have a fixed set and ready to go. So, yeah, about a week, but sometimes it changes, sometimes the weather is bad or Lily wants to wear something else. So it just depends.”