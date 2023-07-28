Lily Allen has had a 'quiet luxury' style transformation to rival Sofia Richie and you probably hadn't noticed

Lily Allen has been in the midst of an incredible style renaissance for a while, steering away from her signature 'London street' aesthetic and becoming more 'Chanel mum chic' since moving to Los Angeles with her husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

She's swapped out her long brown locks for a chic, sleek blonde bob (a la every other fashionista in 2023), and her 'prom dress and trainers' era for crochet co-ords, dazzling Alessandra Rich coats and slinky Victoria Beckham dresses.

Now she's upped the ante and become the latest celebrity to jump on the quiet luxury trend that has undoubtedly been spearheaded by current It-girl Sofia Richie. And Lily's wardrobe is quite simply exquisite.

MORE: Lily Allen’s Dreamland promo tour wardrobe is everything and more

READ: Lily Allen's latest outfit is proof her style has completely changed

What is Quiet Luxury?

“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion. She also explains “[It] is the most sustainable as you have chosen pieces that will last in your wardrobe forever. It’s a smart aesthetic, with classic cuts and designer labels that you will never get bored of.”

Little did we know that leaving the theatre after you've just played the lead protagonist role, was also the perfect time for a fashion show. Lily has been spotted leaving the Duke of York in Leicester Square after performing the role of 'Katurian' in The Pillowman, wearing a slew of epic outfits that would have Sofia shaking in her boots...

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Lily Allen paired her quiet luxury dress with Vivienne Westwood accesories

On Thursday, Lily left the theatre wearing a dress that epitomised quiet luxury. She wore the 'Ginnie' off the shoulder dress from Vivienne Westwood with the label's signature draped front and an off-the-shoulder neckline paired with black platform heels. She added a touch of 'luxury' minus the quiet, with an elegant choker and bag also from the brand.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Lily wore a grey checkered two-piece

A grey checkered two-piece from Alessandra Rich was also on her recent agenda, with elegant flute sleeves and frayed hems, without a logo in sight of course.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York Theatre on July 20

Grace Kelly is that you? Lily's embellished pastel pink cardi and frothy tulle skirt oozed sophistication and classic elegance.

© MEGA She took quiet luxury and made it glam

Lily wore the 'Crystal Duchess Dress' from under the radar luxury label Nafsika Skourti.

© MEGA Lily Allen is serving the chicest looks

We can't get enough of her sheer black and pink ensemble from Giorgio Armani, layered with the chicest velvet maxi coat.

© MEGA Lily went to a restaurant in an ultra chic red ensemble

This dress gave all the Sofia Richie vibes and it's a contender for our favourite look. Lily wore a sheer red dress out for dinner in London - similar to Sofia's sheer black maxi skirt that she wore for a Chanel dinner in Los Angeles.

Lily has always been a style icon, but this era might just be her best one yet.