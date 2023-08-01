Beyoncé wore a silver Tiffany & Co. cowboy hat on tour and you probably missed it

The CUFF IT singer's unique accessory was adorned with gems

Cowgirlcore is having a moment, and Beyoncé is still taking the lead.

Make no mistake, her recent performance outfit is not the international star's first foray into the trend.

In fact, the artwork of her Renaissance album released last year focused heavily on the Western aesthetic, with a disco-feel edge.

That image of Bey riding an iridescent horse? Merely the tip of the iceberg, and we're very much here for the star's latest statement accessory.

The 41-year-old looked radiant onstage recently, wearing a plunging rhinestone vest alongside matching frayed hotpants. The effect was dazzling, reflective of the singer's star quality.

But the element that caught our eye above all else was her seriously wild cowboy hat. Bey's statement accessory certainly took centre stage, in a flashy silver hue.

Her jauntily perched, asymmetric accessory was created in partnership with milliner Stephen Jones and renowned American luxury jewellery label, Tiffany & Co.

The piece was adorned with gems, coloured in a hue reminiscent of Tiffany & Co.'s signature blue shade, in a necklace-style arrangement.

The star topped off her look with the brand's drop-down link earrings from its HardWear collection.

© Getty Beyoncé wearing an all-silver ensemble onstage in Poland

As a house ambassador, the star has also been hard at work on a limited-edition capsule collection which just dropped on July 29. If you know an avid member of the Bey Hive, get your skates on. All proceeds from the collection will go toward her About Love scholarship fund, created in partnership with her husband Jay-Z.

The verdict on the Cowgirlcore look? Bey, it's a massive yee-haw from us.