Inside Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday: from the best outfits to the glamorous LA venue

The milestone birthday of a Leo means one thing, and one thing only: all out decadence. A low-key entry into the next decade? No chance. Actress Kate Beckinsale received the memo loud and clear and marked her 50th birthday with a truly legendary bash on Saturday night.

Entering her sixth decade in style, Kate hosted a glamorous crop of celebrity pals at Los Angeles' lavish venue Limitless. On the star-studded guest list were the likes of fellow Hollywood actress Demi Moore, singer Adam Lambert, rapper Big Boss Vette and various UK reality TV personalities, particularly those from The Only Way Is Essex.

MORE: Barbiecore: 15 things things you need to nail the doll-themed trend

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale looked gorgeous in her quirky birthday outfit

The Underworld actress' party was a continuation of celebrations that started earlier last week on her actual birthday, July 26.

Kate's aesthetic at the moment sits somewhere between noughties It-girl and Elle Woods in overdrive. Think lots of pink, plenty of platforms, but with some unexpectedly edgy additions.

MORE: These are the coolest things to buy right now according to our favourite influencers

READ: Nadine Merabi is venturing out of party wear, and here to fill your whole wardrobe

On her actual birthday she wore a crystal-embellished pink argyle cardigan with matching hotpants, styled with multi-buckle knee-high boots, a pastel pink harness-style necklace and her current style signature: a saccharine bow in her hair.

The Pearl Harbour star relied upon the accessory again at her birthday party over the weekend, styling it alongside pieces that exuded a certain all-eyes-on-me spirit.

With the help of her long-time stylist Gorge Villalpando, Kate radiated birthday girl glamour in not one, but two killer 'fits. A rhinestone bodysuit with a frothy feather cape by Nicole + Felicia accounted for one, and later in the evening she slipped into a red velvet cut-out gown by The Blonds.

"The most amazing birthday continues…what a party - full of love and glitter and the best people," Kate gushed on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone and especially everyone [pink heart emojis]."

No, thank you Kate for the incredible dose of party inspo. Until next year…

See more from Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday party:

Adam Lambert

© Getty Adam Lambert opted for a grey suit with chunky platforms

Demi Moore

© Getty Demi Moore looked chic in an all-white ensemble with aviator glasses

Big Boss Vette

© Getty Big Boss Vette went for the denim effect look

Jonathan Cheban

© Getty Jonathan Cheban opted for a brown boxy jacket and leather-look trousers

Chelsea Lazkani

© Getty Chelsea Lazkani wore a semi-sheer halter dress with pink platforms

Lilah Gibney