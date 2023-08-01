Nicola Peltz rocks jorts for a special family occasion

The Welcome to Chippendales star turned to her current denim style favourite

Jorts are dividing the fashion set, but clearly Nicola Peltz is totally on board.

The Bates Motel star has been rocking some serious summer 'fits at the moment, but her fondness for the polarising fashion trend is showing no signs of wavering.

Divisive denim? Nicola, alongside supermodel Hailey Bieber, has been making a strong case for jorts, and the actress even wore her current obsession on a wholesome family day out.

The 28-year-old spent a day with her grandmother, affectionately known as 'Bunny', at a funfair to mark her 95th birthday. Sporting a simple puff-sleeve white T-shirt, Nicola relied upon her beloved jorts in a dark denim wash.

MORE: Nicola Peltz just copied Jane Birkin's entire style DNA and it honestly worked

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola wore dark denim shorts to celebrate her grandmother's 95th birthday

The star exuded a certain easy-breezy, off-duty spirit, wearing her dark locks loose down her shoulders and a pair of slim racer-style shades.

"We brought the carnival to bunny today [assortment of emojis] happy 95th my queen!" the star captioned her post. "I love you more than I can ever put into words. You are the most amazing woman in the world and I’m the luckiest girl to call you my naunni. I hope all your wishes come true!"

READ: Nicola Peltz proves these signature sunglasses go with literally everything

MORE: Nicola Peltz's platforms were borrowed from the Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls playbook

Not au fait with the jorts trend? Here's what you need to know. The word is a portmanteau of jeans and shorts. They typically end at the knee, and many of our street style crushes have been wearing them low-rise with belts and crop tops. Very Y2K – and not for the fainthearted.

Nicola's jorts carnival moment comes just after an idyllic cruise on her family's luxury yacht. Gallivanting along the French Riviera alongside her husband of one year Brooklyn Beckham suited Nicola down to the ground, and her packing list was nothing short of legendary.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz rocked a silk scarf with a basket bag on holiday

In some recent stylish holiday snaps, the actress channelled the late Jane Birkin, rocking a basket bag with a printed silk scarf.

What will Nicola serve up for the month of August? Watch this space.