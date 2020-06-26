Meghan Markle doesn't leave home without this beauty product – and it's only £3.95 The Duchess of Sussex's skincare secret is tea tree oil for everything from mosquito bites to acne

Now that lockdown is being eased, we're all thinking about the first places we're going to go, whether staycations in the UK or travelling abroad. The next question is what to pack? We're taking a page from Meghan Markle's book and making sure our skin is looking fab with the unbelievably affordable multi-use beauty product she always has handy in her handbag or carry on – and the best part is we can pick up her skin care secret – tea tree oil – for just £3.95!

RELATED: The definitive list of all of Meghan Markle's favourite beauty products

Meghan's 'little cure-all' is also a great bargain

Tisserand Tea Tree Essential Oil, £3.95, Amazon

In an interview with US beauty bible Allure magazine back in 2014 the former Suits star revealed that she always carries a small bottle of tea tree oil with her whenever she leaves home. "The one thing I cannot live without when I'm travelling is a small container of tea tree oil," she told the interviewer.

"It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what, it's my little cure-all. It's inexpensive, it's small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time."

RELATED: Meghan Markle fave face primer is now available at Boots!

The multitasking wonder, which is used in beauty products from tea tree oil clay masks to tea tree oil shampoo, isn't just known for its topical medicinal properties. It can also be used as aromatherapy and combined with other essential oils, working best with rosemary, lavender and eucalyptus.

As well as tea tree oil, Meghan Markle has previously revealed that she always brings a First Class Leather Tech Case by British brand Stow London with her on trips, in order to keep all her gadgets and paperwork organised. In a post from her now-deleted Instagram, Meghan shared a pic of the accessory, alongside the caption "packing for tomorrow with a few of my essentials".

WATCH: You won't believe these royal beauty hacks

Loading the player...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.