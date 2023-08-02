Meghan Markle is glowing and glamorous in nude turtleneck and silhouette-skimming flares

The Duchess of Sussex brought out the neutrals in a new appearance alongside her husband, Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a new appearance in a video shared by the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund on Wednesday.

Meghan, 41, looked positively radiant as she surprised a group of young leaders during a series of phone calls. Perfecting effortless dressing, the wife of Prince Harry, 38, looked immaculate in a camel-hued sleeveless turtleneck top from Malibu-based brand, Bleusalt.

In keeping with her neutral ensemble, the Duchess slipped into relaxed flared trousers in the same caramel tone, amping up the glamour of her look with several gold accessories.

The mother-of-two's glossy brunette tresses fell past her shoulders in luscious waves as she highlighted her natural features with a glowy foundation, a coral pink blush and rose lipstick.

© RT Youth Power Fund The Duchess looked effortlessly chic in a camel-toned ensemble from Bluesalt

Power dressing has always been a forté of Meghan's. From her pristine royal wardrobe in her first flush of royal life before relocating to Montecitio, to her head-turning red carpet looks and business-babe suits, there's no dress code the Duchess of Sussex can't master.

Her flattering caramel-toned ensemble in her latest appearance is not an unusual look for Meghan, who has long made neutrals a staple in her enviable wardrobe.

© RT Youth Power Fund Meghan was beaming in the new video

While she appears to have made earth tones a permanent part of her Cali-girl sartorial identity, Meghan's penchant for pearly tones wasn't always her choice.

As shared in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, the Duchess revealed she always preferred to wear neutral colours during her time as a working royal as she didn't want to "upstage or ruffle any feathers."

© RT Youth Power Fund The Duchess was radiant in the new clip

The Duchess confessed that in her post-royal wedding era, style etiquette was something she took incredibly seriously. "Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," she said, revealing that there was always "thought" in her neutral sartorial choices.

"To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event. "But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family," Meghan continued.

