Sofia Richie's clothing line: When it's launching, what we can expect and what you need to know

The style muse is starting her very own brand. Here's everything we know so far...

This is not a drill. Sofia Richie Grainge, also known as 2023's ultimate style muse, Chanel's current poster girl and the queen of 'quiet luxury', is starting her very own clothing brand.

The 24-year-old revealed in an interview with Who What Wear that she's currently co-designing her first collection, and the anticipation for it to drop is real. The daughter of Lionel Richie shot to sartorial stardom this year after her glamorous Chanel-clad wedding in the South of France in April. It was two days before her big day that she created her TikTok account and started sharing 'GRWM' (get ready with me) videos, which gained her a cult following on the platfotm. As of August 2023, the hashtag #sofiarichiestyle has a staggering 404 million views, proving her momumental inlfluence in the fashion sphere. Therefore it seems only right that she is starting her very own label.

Here's everything we know so far about what to expect...

What will Sofia Richie's clothing line look like?

“The aesthetic is very my vibe,” she told Who What Wear. If her signature dress code is anything to go by, it's going to be effortlessly chic, minimalistic, elevated and timeless. When meeting her stylist Liat Baruch for the first time, Sofia explained that 'timeless' was their word for finding her own style agenda. She also said in the interview that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is her ultimate style muse. We're expecting it to rival the likes of The Row, Khaite and Celine...

© Instagram Sofia Richie wearing Khaite before her wedding day

Will Sofia Richie design her own clothes?

Sofia is co-designing the collection with her upcoming brand's designer named Cass, “She’s brilliant, and it was kind of the same vibe as when I started putting together wedding looks with Liat,” she says. “I had Cass come to my house, and we sat in my backyard in sweatpants. We started with things in life that inspire us. For me, it was art and music. We built this whole story based on things that inspire us.”

She also explains that she's taking a leaf out of her sister, Nicole Richie's book, who also has her own label named House of Harlow. “I’ve watched Nicole design for years with House of Harlow, and it has definitely been inspiring for me. I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot. We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”

Sofia Richie in one of her three custom Chanel wedding day dresses

Who is Sofia Richie's clothing line designed for?

“I want whoever buys it to feel good in it. I hope that people connect with it. I hope people love it,” she said, rather than a specific celebrity or event. “I feel powerful in what I wear. I really tuned into myself and asked, what am I wearing when I feel my most powerful self? And that was in more sophisticated, timeless attire.”

When will Sofia Richie's clothing line be released?

Though a launch date hasn't officially been announced, the collection is well underway. “I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I've been wearing. It’s 100% me.”

We'll be sat firmly on the edge of our seats whilst waiting for the next announcement...