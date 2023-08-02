Sofia Richie added an unexpected brand to her quiet luxury wardrobe

Sofia Richie's TikTok account is the gift that keeps on giving.

The 24-year-old style muse and daughter of Lionel Richie is the ultimate It-girl of 2023, and she's constantly sharing 'Get Ready with Me' videos to allow her cult followers to watch her every make up and outfit move. The hashtag #sofiarichieinspiredoutfits currently has an incredible 34.5 million views on the platform, proving her mega influence on the fashion world right now.

We already know she's spearheaded 2023's cult-adored quiet luxury trend (with a little help from Gwyneth Paltrow's courtroom wardrobe), by championing a minimalistic style agenda with brands like The Row, Khaite and Magda Butrym. Recently however, she's been including a few unexpected labels in her sartorial arsenal, including a stunning ditsy floral dress from the cult-adored vintage label Rixo.

Sofia's latest outfit TikTok included a quiet luxury two-piece that was actually quite loud. Calling the look her 'summer uniform,' she wore a matching trouser and cardigan set from Missoni. The 70s-style set boasted an orange and black colourway of its signature chevron print from the label's SS22 collection, which she wore with a black vest top underneath, pink sunglasses from Saint Laurent and the chicest raffia handbag from Hunting Season.

© @sofiarichiegrainge The chevron co-ord was from Italian label Missoni

She also shared the outfit on her Instagram (we totally agree - it was a grid post-worthy look). Though the majority of Sofia's sartorial stans were as awe-inspired as ever with her ensemble and agreed that Missoni is a totally timeless brand, others were not so enthusiastic about the idea of the retro print coming back into fashion (as it probably will if she is wearing it).

One commented: "Chevron is not back" and another said "Pls say chevron isn’t back". Is this the first time we're seeing Sofia wear something that not everybody is obsessed with?

Either way, we love her ultra chic, retro look that gave a vibrant twist to her low-key style agenda.