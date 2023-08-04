Lily James' Cinderella glass slippers are being remade in real life by a fashion icon

In the magical world of fairy tales, few characters are as iconic as Cinderella, and in the 2015 live-action adaptation, Lily James brought this timeless character to life.

From her enchanting screen presence to the sparkling glass slippers and blue ball gown, designed by the renowned costume designer Sandy Powell, Lily redefined the role… captivating audiences with her ethereal charm and us with her impeccable fashion choices ever since.

The attention to detail in every aspect of Lily James' wardrobe was nothing short of extraordinary. However, the true showstopper of Lily James' wardrobe was undoubtedly the iconic glass slippers, which are being remade IRL.

In celebration of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, Swarovski, known for its crystal creations, is partnering with Disney100, a year-long celebration of Disney's storytelling legacy. As part of this event, Disney has invited talented artists and creators from various fields, such as fashion, film, music, and art, to contribute Disney-inspired pieces in support of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Giovanna Engelbert with the iconic glass slipper

Among the remarkable creations, Swarovski's Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, will present a replica of the iconic glass slipper from the 2015 live-action Cinderella movie. The fashion icon said of the announcement,“I am honoured to participate in this global celebration of creativity and emerging talent.”

Giovanna went on to say, “What inspired me to recreate Cinderella’s iconic crystal slipper for Disney100 is the name of the charity and the idea of a wish. And of course, the slipper is the most famous shoe in the world. It is transformative and full of magic, so it was the perfect way to unite the world of Swarovski with the world of Disney.”

© Swarovski The shoe is made from solid Aurora Borealis crystal

This exquisite slipper was carefully crafted by Swarovski's skilled artisans at their headquarters in the Austrian Alps. It features 221 facets and is made from solid Aurora Borealis crystal, which gives it a magical shimmer. The creation process involved eight technicians working for 150 hours to ensure its utmost perfection.