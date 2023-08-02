Great news for fashion enthusiasts. Carrie Bradshaw's iconic studded belt is back in stock and ready to make a statement.

With the resurgence of Sex And The City thanks to HBO Max’s reboot And Just Like That..., the spotlight has once again fallen on Carrie’s impeccable wardrobe.

The perfect blend of edgy allure and timeless elegance, season after season ‘Carrie’ has let the accessory become the centrepiece of her fashion statements, elevating her style to new heights and outlasting passing trends.

© James Devaney Sarah Jessica Parker on location for 'Sex and the City: The Movie' in 2007 wearing the 'Roger Belt'

The belt often sells out but you can now get your hands on her exact coveted ‘Roger Belt’ from Streets Ahead. Priced at $615 (approx £481.73) The Roger Belt has become synonymous with edgy sophistication, so it's no wonder why it's a favourite of the fashion-forward writer played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

The brand behind this fashion gem, has a rich history in the industry, founded back in 1982. Streets Ahead has had the seal of approval from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Carrie Underwood. Using hardware from Italy each piece is a fusion of classic American style and innovative materials. Their USA-made products reflect the brand's commitment to sustainability and high-quality standards.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That' sporting her iconic accessory

If the belt isn't your cup of tea, you can try channelling Carrie’s new heatless curls instead, which are going viral on TikTok. SJP’s hair became a statement part of the show since its inception, drawing almost just as much attention as her fashion choices and witty one-liners.

Fans have been captivated by her changing hairstyle, with Pinterest and Google searches for 'Carrie Bradshaw hair' witnessing an astonishing 525% increase over the past year according to research from BooHoo, leading to a remarkable heatless curl revival.

If you've been dreaming of channelling your inner Carrie Bradshaw, this is your chance.