Lily James just made a case for the health retreat holiday

Holidays are supposed to be an assault on the senses, right? From rich cuisine and buzzy cocktails to nights spent partying and constant chatter, many trips that we embark upon can leave us more exhausted than before we left.

Time spent away from work is precious, a long-awaited, commitment-free respite, and so it's no wonder that we try to cram everything under the sun into this limited window.

But if you're serious about conjuring up some quality rest and relaxation, it may be more sensible to swerve the jam-packed holiday, in favour of a trip that focuses on your wellbeing.

Stripping things back is exactly what actress Lily James decided to do on her most recent jaunt abroad, and now we are craving a trip of our own to Spain's SHA Wellness Clinic.

The What's Love Got to Do with It? star enjoyed the luxury health retreat alongside her pals: model Poppy Delevingne and producer Gala Gordon.

In a snap shared with her 3.3m Instagram followers, Lily and her friends, clad in pristine white robes and dark shades, looked the picture of serenity.

The week involved a series of soothing, reenergising activities: hiking, poolside lounging and padel.

© Instagram / @lilyjamesofficial The Cinderella star played a spot of padel during her week away

Move over the stars of Wimbledon, Lily totally served in her pleated mini skirt and now we fancy a trip somewhere super relaxing.

"The holistic therapies & treatments @shawellness combined with the diagnostic approach and doctor-led programmes have left me feeling like I have such a full picture of my current health & how to maintain better energy, health and well-being when I get home," the star gushed in the caption.

© Instagram / @lilyjamesofficial Lily and her pals went hiking

"What a wonderful week. I feel totally rejuvenated - thank you to all the doctors & therapists who so kindly took care of me. And I got to do it with two of my besties and the BEST girls. It was so special. A week to remember - beyond grateful."

Now we're considering swapping out that week of Ibiza hedonism for a slightly more chilled getaway…