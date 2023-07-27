Lily James and Hailey Bieber have the same designer hat and it's less than £100

With summer upon us, we fashion enthusiasts are still eagerly seeking the perfect accessories to elevate our seasonal style. One trend that is not going away anytime soon is the bucket hat, which has captured the attention of celebrities and fashionistas alike.

The bucket hat trend has been gaining momentum in recent years, making appearances on the heads of runway models, festival goers and street-style icons alike. The Jacquemus version, with its minimalist yet elegant design, has become a staple for summer wardrobes. Recently, two A-list stars, Lily James and Hailey Bieber, were spotted donning the chic headwear from the cult-adored brand.

The Jacquemus bucket hat quickly became a coveted item earlier this year due to its unique design and versatility. Its neutral colour options and clean lines make it a versatile accessory that pairs well with various outfits, from beachwear to urban attire.

Known for its modern and innovative creations, Jacquemus’ hat features a wide brim and cool-girl approved Jacquemus logo. Lily James, known for her impeccable fashion choices, was seen pairing the Jacquemus bucket hat with black sunglasses and layers of beaded necklaces, exuding a carefree and effortlessly chic vibe.

© @lilyjames Lily James shared a photo of herself wearing the hat on holiday

Supermodel Hailey Bieber, a style icon in her own right, embraced pool-side chic by teaming the hat with a mint green bikini, creating an edgy yet relaxed ensemble.

Hailey has been a loyal Jacquemus bucket hat fan for years

The best part? Despite its high-fashion appeal, the Jacquemus bucket hat comes at an affordable price point, retailing for less than £100. This accessibility has sparked a surge in demand, with fashion enthusiasts rushing to get their hands on this coveted piece.

As summer beckons, there's no better time to grab a bucket hat and make it a staple in your wardrobe. Whether you're strolling along the coastline or attending a music festival, this one is sure to turn heads and keep you looking effortlessly cool all summer long.