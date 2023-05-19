Summer hairstyles: 10 need-to-know looks to try in 2023

Summer is within touching distance, and our current beauty efforts are concentrated around adding to our hairstyle repertoire. The warmer months lend themselves to looks that require minimal effort – think throw-on linen dresses, a slapdash coating of tinted moisturiser and the like.

It is only natural that this low-maintenance, laissez-faire approach be extended into our hairstyle choices, especially when the temperature begins to rise.

Summer is one of the worst offenders when it comes to hair damage – from humidity and heat to salt water and chlorine. And yet, it's not all doom and gloom.

It also presents the perfect opportunity to broaden your hair horizons and experiment with some new styles.

If your quest to beat the heat has left you hot and bothered, we've got you covered. This season, buns will be your beauty godsend: from super sleek spiky styles and classic 90s claw clips to unfussy chignons with face-framing tendrils.

Festival favourites such as bubble braids and textured plaits are also ideal if you're wanting to keep cool (while looking even cooler). Alternatively, up the ante with coloured elastics and playful accessories for a cutesy Y2K moment or serve elevated elegance à la Sofia Richie with crisp white camellia clips.

The vibe is fuss-free, but that certainly doesn't mean low impact. Get inspired with our current favourite hair looks and start perfecting your skills, stat.

Hello! Fashion shares the summer hairstyles to try in 2023:

Sleek, spiky bun

© Instagram / @milly_amybaineshair

Larger-than-life scrunchie

© Instagram / @naturalhair_hope

Cowrie shell half-up, half-down bun

© Instagram / @michaelgrayhair

Face-framing tendrils

© Instagram / @hairby.brittany

High bunches

© Instagram / @hairwithlinda

Defined curls with headband

© Instagram / @natalieannehair

Voluminous low pony

© Instagram / @alexbrownhair

Textured braid

© Instagram / @hairbyruslan

Bubble braids and claw clip combo

© Instagram / @tiana.my

Camellia clips



© Instagram / @kathleen_hair

