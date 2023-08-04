Rita Ora shares the first photos of her dazzling Tom Ford wedding dress

British singer Rita Ora tied the knot with acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi at their lavish home in Los Angeles last year and have remained tight lipped about the occasion ever since.

The couple's intimate wedding ceremony was a celebration of love, joy, and of course style. In exclusive photos shared with Vogue, Rita revealed that her achingly cool wedding dress was designed by the iconic Tom Ford. The first photos of the dazzling gown have finally made an appearance, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

“Tom Ford is one of my favourite designers of all time and favourite humans in general,” Rita told Vogue. “He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true. And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done. I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest. And it just made me so happy.”

The couple's decision to exchange vows at their LA residence was a testament to their desire for a personal and intimate ceremony. However, the pair's star-studded guest list featured family, with Taika explaining “My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

Tom Ford, one of the most influential fashion designers of our time, is renowned for his impeccable style and exquisite craftsmanship. Rita Ora's choice to have the esteemed designer create her wedding dress came as no surprise, given Ford's ability to capture the essence of modern elegance. With a keen eye for detail and a mastery of design, Ford is the perfect choice for a bride seeking a gown that merges timeless beauty with contemporary style.

Rita Ora's wedding dress was a true masterpiece that perfectly reflected her individuality and taste. The gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette, accentuating her curves with an air of grace and sophistication. The lace bodice was adorned with oversized bow appliques, adding a touch of ethereal romance to the look. “For my dress, I was looking for something that was going to feel unique and a bit unexpected, which is why I went for the one shoulder and the lace. I saw this Tom Ford dress years ago and found it just before the wedding in my exact size. It can’t get much more meant to be than that.”

As for accessories the bride chose peep toe white platforms and a dazzling hair barrette and jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz. A sheer full length veil, also designed by Tom Ford, completed the look. The veil was refreshingly simple, emphasising the exquisite craftsmanship that went into the gown.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attended the 2021 Met Gala together

Rita Ora's bridal beauty look was a testament to the power of simplicity. Her makeup was elegantly understated, focusing on enhancing her natural features, while her hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders. The minimalistic approach allowed the spotlight to remain on the exquisite Tom Ford creation, accentuating the dress' stunning details.