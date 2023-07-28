Rita Ora just proved boxing shoes and girly dresses are the unexpected combo that honestly works

The singer stepped out in New York in the most unusual dress and shoe combo

The year of 2023 has been Rita Ora's to prove she is a total style muse who is unafraid to make a statement with her outfits.

The 32-year-old has championed some of the year's most daring trends, from lingerie-inspired looks to see-through lace dresses and giving the mermaidcore trend a sultry upgrade, the Let You Love Me singer is always pushing sartorial boundaries (lest we forget her bizarre fish gill make up back at Fashion Awards 2022 in November).

© Gotham Rita Ora in New York wearing her boxing boots

Rita may have just started a 2023 trend of her own with the wacky outfit combo she sported in New York on Thursday, taking 'athleisure' to a whole new level.

She stepped out wearing the 'Kindler' mini dress from American label LoveShackFancy, which boasts a ruffle trim, feminine lace panels and delicate embroidery.

She paired the cutesy mini dress with gleaming white, lace up, boxing boots. Either she had lunch at 1pm and a boxing class at 2pm, or Rita was showing us her fashion prowess by wearing yet another totally bizarre outfit that we actually can't get enough of.

© Gotham Rita wore a LoveShackFancy mini dress

Despite not seeing her wacky shoes on literally any other fashionista in 2023, this isn't the first time sports shoe have been thought of as a fashion essential. Back in 2010, Miu Miu's resort show blended sportswear with beachwear, and similar boots were on the agenda.

© Miu Miu Miu Miu Resort 2010

More recently, Mia Regan channelled her inner David Beckham by wearing Miu Miu's metallic silver football boot heels with a pair of jeans and a vest top. Just your casual Saturday outfit, right? Rita gave the ensemble a 2023 quiet luxury makeover, by wearing an all-white ensemble without a logo in sight.

If Rita was trying to prove that even the most feminine of dresses pair with her bizarre boots, this was definitely the brand to do so with. Brand founder Rebecca Hessen-Cohen told Hello! Fashion earlier this year “It's like the ultimate Girls Club."

"The LoveShackFancy girl is very romantic, beautiful, sexy, confident and fun," she explained, "a lot of these pieces are designed to just throw on and dance in. They make you bring out your super feminine side. That's the idea."

Is this a trend fashion fans would welcome back with open arms? We're not sure. But Rita certainly schooled us in how to style the boots if it does.