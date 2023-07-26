Sofia Richie's photographer shares unseen wedding photos, and her mother's dress was incredible

Will you ever get over Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding? Us neither.

In case you need a recap, the 24-year-old It-girl, and daughter of Lionel Richie wed British record executive Elliot Grainge at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France in April this year.

She enlisted the trusty eyes of photography duo Shannen Norman and Emily Blake, (aka Norman & Blake) to capture the wedding. On Monday, they treated us to a slew of brand new unseen images from the wedding, revealing even more exquisite fashion details. And Sofia's mother Diane Alexander's dazzling Oscar De La Renta dress is our new favourite obsession.

MORE: Sofia Richie's wedding outfits: Here's everything we know so far about the day and the dresses

READ: All the fashion details you might have missed from Sofia Richie's wedding

© Instagram/normanandblake Norman and Blake shared a stunning new close up of Diane's dress

New images gave us a close up of the fashion designer and ex wife of Lionel Richie's incredible black translucent maxi dress from the label's pre-fall 2023 collection, adorned with gold sequinned rosettes and accompanied with a showstopping cape of the same design. Dramatic elegance at its finest.

"Co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia explore the essence of summer through bold hues, floral emblems and intricate detail similarly found in the wildlife that flourishes during these warmer months," the brand explains on its website. It also says that the cape gown exudes "an excitement for the many warm months ahead," proving the glamorous dress is perfect for all year round.

MORE: This is exactly what Sofia Richie carries in her Birkin

READ: Sofia Richie's lavender nails are going to be autumn 2023's chicest manicure



© Instagram/@sofiarichiegrainge Sofia posted an image with hers and Elliot's parents after the wedding

We also got a never-before-seen glimpse of Sofia's adorable flower girls. They were dressed in white dresses with black statement bows to match her noir bridesmaids dresses. The epitome of monochrome chic.

© Instagram/normanandblake Norman and Blake shared a new images of Sofia's flower girls

Though she sported a slew of stylish pre-wedding and honeymoon outfits, it's undeniable that Sofia's wedding dresses were the sartorial sirens that stopped the fashion world in its tracks. She unofficially became Chanel's poster girl of 2023 after she wore not one, but three jawdropping custom gowns designed by Virginie Viard for her big day.

Suffice to say we know exactly where she gets her innately chic fashion sense from. Did somebody say "like mother, like daughter?"