Sofia Richie was not meant to wear three Chanel wedding dresses, here's why

Honestly, we don't think we'll ever get over Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding.

The daughter of Lionel Richie shot to sartorial stardom this year after her glamorous, designer fashion-clad wedding celebrations in the South of France in April, where she married British record executive Elliot Grainge.

Her slew of pre-wedding 'quiet-luxury'-approved looks first put her on our radars, but it was her Chanel filled style agenda that completely got us hooked. She's the French labels current poster-girl, so we were surprised when she revealed she wasn't actually meant to wear the three dresses she did, designed by Virginie Viard.

© Instagram This wedding dress was supposed to be Sofia's only Chanel dress

In an interview with Who What Wear Sofia said: “When I heard that they [Chanel] were open to working with me for the wedding, I immediately hopped on a plane and met with their head of couture in New York City." Despite feeling nervous she explained “they really made me feel comfortable to have an opinion and put in my two cents. They were so hands-on, lovely, and attentive."

She also revealed that the luxury house were only supposed to make the dress she wore for her nuptials: “That’s when I went back, and I asked, ‘Would you guys be open to doing two more dresses for me?’ And they were so kind to take it on." The whole process took nine months and seven flights to Paris to make her dream dresses complete.

© Instagram Sofia's evening dress was a replica of a Chanel AW93 mini

Incase you missed it, Sofia's rehearsal-dinner outfit was a beaded dress inspired by a look from Chanel’s AW97 couture collection. She then said 'I do' at her wedding in the South of France in a lace, halter neck gown with a stunning veil, and partied the night away in a minidress adorned with Chanel's signature camellia flower, which was inspired by the look Claudia Schiffer wore down the runway for its AW93 collection.

Who she'd have worn instead of Chanel shall forever remain a mystery, but we're so glad she wore her three iconic dress that will absolutely go down in celebrity wedding history.,