Copenhagen Fashion Week: The best Street Style from SS24
This is what the It-girls are wearing off the runway in Denmark's fashionable capital...

Natalie Salmon
Natalie Salmon

Copenhagen Fashion Week is renowned for its unique and inspiring street style, where fashionistas, influencers, and trendsetters from all over the world come together to showcase their distinct sartorial choices. 

The city's fashion week, held biannually, attracts an achingly cool crowd that embraces individuality, sustainability, and cutting-edge design. With a focus on comfort, functionality, and Scandinavian minimalism, the street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week exudes an effortless and yet avant garde aesthetic.

One of the defining features of CPHFW is its emphasis on sustainability and eco-consciousness. Designers often opt for eco-friendly materials and attendees are often spotted in vintage pieces and second-hand clothing, showcasing a commitment to reducing fashion's environmental impact. Combining high-end designer pieces with thrifted finds, the result is a covetable blend of luxury and sustainability.

Forget all the cliches about Danish minimalism, Copenhagen's street style residents celebrate individuality. Attendees are unafraid to experiment with bold prints, vibrant colours, and daring silhouettes, showcasing their unique personalities and creativity. Fashion-forward trends from various influences blend harmoniously, creating a melting pot of styles that inspire and challenge conventional norms.

That being said, the Scandi fashion scene is also renowned for its love of clean lines and functional design, and this is often reflected in the street style seen during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Scandi influencers effortlessly mix and match classic wardrobe staples with It-girl accessories, creating looks that are both modern and timeless. Layering is also prevalent, with lightweight fabrics and oversized silhouettes being favoured to achieve that ‘Copen-core’ easygoing cool-girl appearance.

While we eagerly await London Fashion Week, let Copenhagen set the stage for all your autumnal fashion trend inspiration:

Vera van Erp wears beige shearling jacket, skirt, button shirt, laced boots, bag, sunglasses outside 7 Days Active during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024© Getty
Vera van Erp

Vera van Erp wore a beige shearling jacket and matching skirt, paired with laced boots at the 7 Days Active show

Tina Haase wears black belted coat, leather beret, Bottega Veneta beige bag, skirt, sunglasses outside 7 Days Active during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024© Getty
Tina Haase

Tina Haase wore a long leather jacket with a satin slip dress underneath, paired with a Bottega Veneta bag and a leather beret outside 7 Days Active.

Sandra Hagelstam wore a black leather jacket with black wide leg trousers, a white bag and Prada shoes outside 7 Days Active during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024© Getty
Sandra Hagelstam

Sandra Hagelstam wore a black leather jacket with black wide leg trousers, a white bag and Prada shoes outside 7 Days Active.

Mija Knezevic wears brown coat, orange bag, turquoise bag, denim jeans, purple sandals outside Saks Potts © Getty
Mija Knezevic

Mija Knezevic played with colour and wore a brown coat, orange bag, turquoise high neck top, jeans, and purple sandals outside Saks Potts

Benthe Liem wears brown leather jacket, beige pants, YSL bag outside 7 Days Active during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024© Getty
Benthe Liem

Benthe Liem wore a brown leather jacket, ecru trousers, a YSL bag and sunglasses outside 7 Days Active.

Amaka Hamelijnck wears orange cropped jacket, pants, white top, Dior bag, sunglasses & Benthe Liem wears brown leather jacket, beige pants, YSL bag outside 7 Days Active during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 07, 2023 © Getty
Amaka Hamelijnck and Benthe Liem

Amaka Hamelijnck posed with Benthe Liem wearing an orange jacket and trousers set with a white top, Dior bag and sunglasses outside 7 Days Active.

Nina Sandbech wears oversized denim jacket, clutch, mixed denim black pants, heels, cropped top outside 7 Days Active during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024© Getty
Nina Sandbech

Nina Sandbech wore an oversized, structured denim jacket with black straight-leg pants and heels outside 7 Days Active.

A guest wears high waisted skirt, brown jacket, beige bag, platform sandals outside 7 Days Active during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 © Getty
A guest

A guest wore an ultra high waisted brown skirt, with a matching bra, a leather jacket layered with a waistcoat and a beige bag outside 7 Days Active.

A guest wears snake print jacket, pants, Prada earrings, silver bag, heels outside 7 Days Active © Getty
A guest

A guest wore a snake print jacket and trousers two-piece, Prada earrings and a silver bag and heels outside 7 Days Active.

