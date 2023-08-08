Mia Regan's Copenhagen street style is the ultimate autumn inspiration

The model championed cool-girl pinstripes for her latest look at Copenhagen Fashion Week

We're not wishing the summer away, far from it.

But we can't deny that when September creeps closer, we start getting super excited about giving our wardrobe an autumn-related overhaul.

Cracking out the polo necks and slipping into chunky boots has never looked more appealing – especially considering the current lacklustre weather.

Speaking of summer showers, model Mia Regan's trip to Copenhagen for Fashion Week has not been without its downpours, but at least her style agenda has been on top form.

© Instagram / @mimimoocher Mia rocked pinstripes by Saks Potts

Mia channelled Scandi cool as she sat on the front row in the Danish capital, clad in a pinstripe ensemble by Saks Potts.

The 20-year-old opted for a charcoal grey Bardot top with a corset-style bodice. The piece, loosely reminiscent of traditional workwear, had a structural feel, and sleeves adorned with stylish fabric covered buttons.

Mis styled her off-the-shoulder top with a side-split knee-length skirt, cut from a matching pinstripe fabric. She topped off her look with chunky biker boots, featuring edgy buckle hardware.

© Instagram / @graceroger Mia didn't let the rain dampen her Fashion Week spirit

Cool neutral shades and heavy-duty boots? That means only one thing: autumn is officially on the horizon. Time to dust off the trench…

Mia's stylish CPFW moment comes just after she gave us a giggle with her wacky festival hair.

© Instagram / @mimimoocher Mia gave fans an insight into her festival hair

The 20-year-old recently hit up Wiltshire's Womad Festival with her boyfriend Romeo Beckham and family, and after a few days in the great outdoors, her wolf haircut was looking pretty wild, to say the least.

If you feel Mia's pain on a spiritual level, check out these failsafe festival hairstyles ahead of your next camping trip…