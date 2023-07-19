Emily Ratajkowski's red hair transformation was totally unexpected

We can always rely on Emily Ratajkowski to be ahead of the curve when it comes to sartorial trends. From Y2K jean waist foldovers, to It-girl trainers and netted dresses, she is always schooling us when it comes to styling hacks.

Now it appears she's taken her expertise into the beauty sphere, debuting a totally unexpected hair colour that we're positive will soon become the most requested shade in the salon.

© Instagram Emily shared the images to her Instagram

Summer is in full swing, so perhaps its no surprise the supermodel to experiment with a new hairdo (she has a habit of giving her locks a seasonal refresh). The My Body author, however, has brought the autumnal vibes two months early donning a totally unexpected, punchy auburn shade.

She shared a series of images on Instagram with her 30 million followers, debuting her warm copper coloured locks with the caption "gone red".

She continued by saying "thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair".

© Instagram She debuted her warm red hair

In typical EmRata style, she wore only a black bodysuit with an ultra plunge neckline to show off her locks. In case you somehow missed it, daring silhouettes are her thing.

We’ve followed her hair journey closely over the last year or so thanks to her apparent experimental hair era (and the innate ability to literally pull off every single chop possible). And though she’s added a choppy fringe or two (one of which she trimmed herself own on TikTok last year), or switched up the length of her signature brunette tresses, it seems the High Low with EmRata host is also not shy of dramatic colour switchup (remember when she went bleach blonde in 2020?).

© Instagram Emily Ratajkowski

With Barbiecore still dominating the fashion and beauty sphere, we'd have been less surprised if she opted for a lighter shade with perhaps a blonde balayage. But no, as always, Emily is going against the grain, dying her hair a post-summer shade before summer is even over.

© Instagram Emily Ratajkowski

Perhaps we should have known she would go red this year, as she took to her Instagram stories in March to shock fans with a fluorescent hair filter. Clearing approving of her own 'try before you buy' moment, Emily has taken the plunge and "gone red".

Is her shade going to be the colour of autumn 2023?