Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber team up with old school runway icons on legendary lingerie campaign

The supermodels are part of the brand's latest campaign, VS Icons, which also stars the likes of Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen

Supermodels, assemble. Victoria's Secret has released new images from its latest collection, VS Icons, and the line-up of poster girls is every fashion lover's dream.

VS have onboarded runway legends Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Gisele Bundchen, to work with the It-girls of today including Paloma Elsesser, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech and Jill Kortleve.

© Instagram Emily Ratajkowski for the VS Icons campaign

The campaign, shot by esteemed Swedish photographer, Mikael Jansson is centrered around the label's new 'Icon' Push-Up Demi Bra, which features a lifting and shaping technology to enhance the wearer's natural shape, that VS says is the first of its kind. "The campaign celebrates the collection's bold, luxe styles alongside dynamic women – from the return of brand icons to new trailblazing talent," the brand said in a statement, "With an all over lace that disappears under clothes, the bra also features light push-up padding, a smoothing wing and fully adjustable and convertible straps." It also comes in sizes 32A-44DD.

© Instagram Adut Akech and Naomi Campbell for the VS Icons campaign

In March, the brand announced that the Victoria’s Secret show would be making a controversial comeback for 2023 after a four year hiatus. “We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year,” explained Chief Financial Officer Timothy Johnson. We explored what 'new version' might actually mean...

© Instagram Hailey Bieber for the VS Icons campaign

The lingerie giant is placing more emphasis than ever on inclusivity - a factor which contributed to its 2018 downfall. Earlier this year, VS posted a video of Adut Akech on Instagram as part of its ‘undefiable’ campaign, in which Akech talks about feeling out of place as a refugee, but also as a VS model: “Even just being here at Victoria’s Secret, there was nobody who looked like me that was an angel,” she says, “I feel good to be a part of a positive change”.

© Instagram Paloma Elesser for the VS Icons campaign

If this many icons have come together for one campaign, we're on the edge of our seats waiting for the newly revived fashion show...