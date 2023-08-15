Copenhagen Fashion Week: 5 major street style trends you can easily recreate

The first of the SS24 fashion weeks is over - here's what the stylish guests were wearing in the Danish capital

Last week, fashionistas from across the globe descended on the Danish capital for the second time this year, and provided a necessary ray of sunshine amidst Copenhagen's damp and windy summer weather. The city's fashion weeks have a reputation for bringing lashings of colour alongside signature Scandi minimalism, and this one was absolutely no different.

Many of the street style trends we noticed had simply transitioned from fashion month AW23 in February to the SS24 shows, however there were some new favourites among the fashion set. From funky knits to dopamine-inducing bags, and a jacket style that came completely out of nowhere, these are the trends to have on your radar for autumn/winter '23.

Denim Accessories

© Getty CPHFW SS24 Street Style Trends - Denim Accessories

Double denim is the retro trend that has dominated every fashionable ocassion this year - starting at the SS23 shows back in February and flowing all the way through to festivals this summer including Coachella and Glastonbury. Now, the cool cats have taken the 90s nostalgia one step further and sported denim accessories. From Chanel bags to Jimmy Choo over-the-knee boots, the denim effect is in full swing.

Seeing Red

© Getty CPHFW SS24 Street Style Trends - Seeing Red

This trend was also big during SS23 fashion month, but had not taken off on mainstream sartorial agendas until the latter part of the summer. Now, (partially thanks to the 'Tomato Girl' aesthetic) red is the colour of the moment, as proven by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Alexa Chung, Mia Regan, and many more. If you want to channel your inner fashion week girly, head-to-toe red is the way to go.

Cropped Jackets

© Getty CPHFW SS24 Street Style Trends - Cropped Jackets

A strong contender for the most predominant trend of the entire week. Cropped jackets were the go-to transitional weather coat for many CPHFW guests. From metallic biker jackets to trenches, cardigans to bombers, short-length coats were the ultimate top layer to pair with every outfit.

Bright Bags

© Getty CPHFW SS24 Street Style Trends - Bright Bags

Move over metallics: dopamine-inducing bags are the fashionista favourite right now, and they're perfect for summer. The streets of Copenhagen were filled with a rainbow of bags, from pinks and reds to neon hues, the range of colourful accessories was delectable.

Funky Knits

© Getty CPHFW SS24 Street Style Trends - Funky Knits

Need some transitional weather inspo? We've got you covered. It appears bags aren't the only loud item on our sartorial radar right now. Clashing colours, bold patterns and uber-feminine statements - when layering up with knits, make you're doing so with the utmost drama.

