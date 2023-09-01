Pamela Anderson joins Amita Suman and Grace Coddington in stunning new Pandora campaign – see all the photos

In the past, we’ve been led to believe that elevating our jewellery collection with a diamond requires a special occasion, like an engagement or a milestone birthday. Diamonds have often been considered a once-in-a-lifetime luxury with a price tag to match.

But now, actress and pop culture icon Pamela Anderson, Netflix Shadow and Bone star Amita Suman and legendary stylist Grace Coddington have teamed up with Pandora to change the way that we think about this precious gemstone.

Pamela Anderson

Aiming to make high quality gemstones more accessible, the Danish jewellery retailer has turned their attention to lab-grown diamonds. Since August 2022, all of Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds have been grown, cut and polished using 100% renewable energy, and set exclusively in recycled silver and gold.

Amita Suman

And aside from their origin, lab-grown diamonds are identical to mined diamonds in every way – and are graded by the same standards of cut, colour, clarity, and carat.

American Model Achok Majak, Romanian model Andreea Diaconu, and Pamela Anderson's sons Brandon and Dylan Lee join the rest of the celebrities to model the sparkling new collection.

So, what’s the difference?

As well as being significantly more affordable, Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds have a carbon dioxide footprint that is less than 5% of an average mined diamond. If the entire jewellery industry abandoned diamond mining for lab-grown diamonds, it would prevent more than six million tons of CO2 from being produced every year* – the equivalent of replacing all the cars in New York City with electric vehicles!

Achok Majak

Andreea Diaconu

In turn, Pandora has recruited a powerful team of women who have a first-hand insight into the impact that fashion has on the environment, with Pamela Anderson, Amita Suman and Grace Coddington modelling the jewellery brand’s sparkling new collection, along with Rihanna's Super Bowl sign language interpreter, Justina Miles.

Dylan (L) and Brandon Lee (R)

Justina Miles

Pandora’s collection of lab-grown diamonds starts at just £275, and with a wide selection of rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces available in recycled sterling silver, gold, and white gold, you’re sure to find the perfect piece to elevate your jewellery collection.

Start off your collection with this solid sterling silver ring with a 0.15 carat sparkling, sustainably lab-grown diamond. The piece is designed in a modern infinity setting that will flow seamlessly into the rest of your jewellery collection or catch the eye when worn alone.

When building a capsule jewellery collection, the secret lies in buying pieces you can stack. This understated gold ring is designed with a subtle lab-grown diamond and a slim band to create the perfect, minimal piece for your collection. Whether it’s worn alone or paired with the rest of your jewellery, this ring will make a sparkling statement from day to night.

If you’re a fan of the traditional tennis bracelet, consider this gold chain bracelet a sparkling upgrade. Featuring a shimmering 0.50 carat lab-grown diamond, its minimal design offers the perfect centrepiece to layer into your everyday look while symbolising joy, optimism, and strength.

Another way to build a sustainable jewellery collection, aside from shopping for lab-grown diamonds instead of mined diamonds, is to invest in pieces that you’ll love for years to come. This means opting for classic styles instead of trend-led pieces, and this dainty diamond suspended from an elegant gold chain is a perfect example. A chic way to elevate a casual outfit or to style with an evening look, this necklace will soon become a staple piece in your collection.

Give yourself the gift of sparkle with this stunning double-faced diamond ring, which boasts 0.30 carat in a modern infinity shape. Handset in sterling silver, the glistening gem floats weightlessly over a prong-and-partial-bezel setting, and adds a touch of elegance to every look.

Sleek and simple, this gold chain bracelet features a trio of radiant lab-grown diamonds in the centre, designed to catch the eye in an understated fashion. The perfect way to decorate your wrist, this design includes a functional hinge and clasp to create a seamless look.

When you’re ready to build on your lab-grown diamond collection, this matching necklace from Pandora features three shimmering diamonds to complete the look. The number three isn’t just aesthetically beautiful when incorporated into jewellery, but it has historically symbolised harmony, wisdom and understanding. The finishing result is a dazzling design that you’ll love forever.

For a modern twist on a classic style, this square cut lab-grown diamond ring is a timeless style that you’ll love for years to come. Stack the design with the rest of your collection or wear it alone to make a glistening statement – the choice is yours.

If you’re seeking a versatile pair of studs that will add a little sparkle to your everyday look, these lab-grown diamond earrings are a must-have. Made with solid 14k gold, each stud is set by hand with a 0.25 carat lab-created diamond.

If you’re a fan of a curated ear, these glistening lab-grown diamond studs are a perfect piece to begin with. Decorate your lobes with these sparkling gems or, if you have multiple piercings, match them with the rest or your silver or white gold jewellery collection for a stacked finish.

This glimmering lab-grown diamond charm is set in yellow gold and can be suspended from a selection of stunning chains, like a sleek black thread or matching gold links. If you’re building a jewellery collection that is versatile and long-lasting, pieces that you can mix-and-match to suit your taste will serve you well.

All diamonds produced by Pandora meet the international diamond industry association’s standards to ensure that the weight is always at, or above, the target they promise.

Each time you purchase a lab-grown diamond, you can expect your purchase to arrive in luxurious and sustainably produced packaging with guaranteed next-day delivery. Every lab-grown diamond piece comes with a two-year warranty to make sure that your new gemstones provide you with long-lasting satisfaction.

Pandora is proud to know the origin of every diamond it produces, and the process has achieved CarbonNeutral certification as each stone is responsibly created in line with international human rights and labour standards.

So elevate your jewellery collection sustainably with lab-grown diamonds that will bring out the sparkle inside of you.

*Statistics from S&P Global and Natural Diamond Council

