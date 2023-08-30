Emily Ratajkowski brought these iconic 90s boots back from the dead

Emily Ratajkowski is the ultimate poster girl for dog walking fashion.

We’re constantly taking style inspiration from the impeccable outfits she wears to walk her rescue dog Colombo (though we'd probably wear them for other occasions - we'll stick to throwing on the first thing we can find for a dog walk), and her latest ‘fit uses an iconic 90s walking boot to create the chicest off-duty transitional weather outfit…

MORE: We need to talk about Emily Ratajkowski's dog walking outfits

READ: Emily Ratajkowski is delivering a masterclass on what to wear with red hair

© Gotham Em Rata wore the perfect transitional weather dog walking outfit

Emily stepped out in New York wearing a white cropped vest top paired with low-rise, ecru-hued baggy jeans (is anything chicer for autumn than white on white?). She wrapped a denim jacket which matched her jeans around her waist (sensible during this unpredictable weather period), and wore a pair of classic suede Timberland boots on her feet.

From Britney Spears to Cara Delevingne, and Jennifer Lopez, every fashionista owned a pair of the cleated, camel-hued ankle boots in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The return of the Timberlands (not the iconic 2000s rapper, although we’d welcome his return too) is one of the numerous Y2K fashion trends that appeared back on our radar in 2022.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just showed us 5 ways to wear the sheer mesh trend this summer

READ: Emily Ratajkowski just had another major hair transformation

© Gotham Emily revived her camel coloured Timberlands

In November last year, Emily rocked a pair of camel lace-up Timberlands that would have 2000s R&B girls shaking in their boots. EmRata’s knee-highs were almost identical to the Manolo Blahnik Oklamods JLo wore in her Jenny From the Block video in 2002.

Like the low-rise waistband, the UGG boot, the cargo pants and many more, Timberlands are a celeb favourite for 2023. Rihanna, who has long been a fan of the shoe, wore low-rise baggy jeans with a Loewe polo shirt and accessorised with a Louis Vuitton box clutch. She paired the effortlessly cool off-duty look with her go-to Timberlands.

EmRata is a pioneer when it comes to the latest fashion trends, therefore whether you love them or hate them, it looks like the trusty Timbs are back with a bang for 2023.