Princess Diana's iconic 'black sheep' jumper is up for auction

The late Princess of Wales' famous farmyard knit is being auctioned at Sotheby's

Much as us contemporary fashion fans try to emulate her outfits, there's something slightly inimitable about Princess Diana's style.

Capturing the spirit of her sometimes quirky off-duty looks is a tricky beast to nail – no one did it quite like the princess.

But now a wealthy Princess Diana style stan can actually get their hands on one of her wardrobe's most iconic pieces.

Her now-iconic black sheep jumper, created by knitwear label Warm & Wonderful, is going up for auction via Sotheby's.

© Getty The princess first wore the piece back in 1981

In a vibrant red hue, the knit features rows of cute white sheep, with one contrasting black one as its focal point.

The piece is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $80,000 and the auction will take place between 31 August and 14 September 2023.

Princess Diana first debuted the stylish farmyard-themed jumper in 1981 when she wore it to watch her husband King Charles play polo.

© Getty She styled the piece with white trousers

The playful design was created by Sally Muir and Joanna Osbourne, who established their knitwear label, Warm & Wonderful, in 1979. Extensive media coverage of Princess Diana's stylish knit catapulted their independent brand into the fashion stratosphere.

A few weeks after the jumper's famous outing, the brand received a letter from Buckingham Palace seeking either a repair or a replacement, explaining that the knit has been damaged.

Warm & Wonderful obliged, sending a new piece and reuniting Princess Diana with her much-loved sheep design.

© Getty The jumper is going up for auction via Sotheby's

The designers assumed the original piece had been repaired and sent out to a different customer until March of this year. Joanna was searching through her attic when she came across a box containing the sheep sweater and after extensive analysis, Sotheby's auction house confirmed that the piece once belonged to the princess.

If you have some cash to splurge, this piece would make for a seriously great investment knit…