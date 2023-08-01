Carrie Bradshaw’s heatless curls are going viral on TikTok, here’s how to get the look

Celebrity hairstylist Limoz Logli gives us a breakdown on how to use heatless curlers

Carrie Bradshaw's iconic curly hair has become an enduring symbol of her character's charisma. Throughout the series, Sarah Jessica Parker's hair was as dynamic as her personality, often styled in luscious, voluminous curls that exude effortless charm. Her hair became a statement piece, drawing just as much attention as her fashion choices and witty one-liners.

With the resurgence of Sex And The City in the HBO reboot And Just Like That, the spotlight has once again fallen on Carrie’s signature curls, (which are now much softer than the original series FYI.)

Fans have been captivated by her changing hairstyle, with Pinterest and Google searches for 'Carrie Bradshaw hair' witnessing an astonishing 525% increase over the past year according to research from BooHoo, leading to a remarkable heatless curl revival.

The heatless curl trend that has been gaining traction on TikTok with over 5.4 billion views under the hashtag #heatlesscurls and 30.2 million views under #heatlesscurlstutorial, makes it clear that it has struck a chord with beauty enthusiasts and SJP fans worldwide.

© James Devaney Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."

What makes heatless curls appealing is that they allow individuals to achieve curls without subjecting their hair to the damaging effects of heat styling tools. TikTok users have been getting creative, experimenting with a variety of everyday items like t-shirts, socks, and bathrobe belts to wrap their hair and create stunning, bouncy curls.

As fans continue to seek inspiration from their favourite show, we find in Carrie not only a fashion icon but a timeless source of curl inspo.

MORE: 7 of Carrie Bradshaw's most stylish outfits and how to recreate them

READ: 7 Carrie Bradshaw-style dresses you need in your life

© Getty Curls are a total Carrie classic

How do I use heatless curlers?

Limoz Logli, founder of Chelsea’s exclusive Limoz Logli salon and the go-to colourist for London’s elite, gives Hello! Fashion a breakdown on how to use heatless curlers:

“Prep by applying volumising spray to the roots working section by section to ensure you get volume hold all over.”

“Use heated rollers or a heatless curler to achieve your big curls. We love heatless curlers but heated rollers are best if you want to get ready quickly.”

© Leo Davut Limoz Logli's hair salon is an A-lister favourite

“If using a heatless curler, clip in place on rough dried but slightly damp hair and with the piece of hair closest to parting (starting at front), begin wrapping hair around the curler away from the face. “

“Working your way downwards to the under sections, take additional sections of hair and wrap around the curler until all hair on each side has been wrapped. The bigger the section and the more widely they are wrapped, the bigger and bouncier the wave.”

“Secure the ends of the hair with the hair ties, remove the clip. Spray the hair with hairspray to ensure better hold.”

“When the hair is dry you are ready to unwrap your locks and reveal your gorgeous curls or waves.”