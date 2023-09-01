Amal Clooney made a dramatic change to her makeup in Venice, and you probably didn't notice

Amal Clooney's stunning beauty transformation at the DVF Awards in Venice left onlookers in awe.

The look, paired with a vintage Dior gown and Aquazzura’s All I Want 105 sandals and added an air of glamour to her already captivating presence as she gracefully accepted the DVF Leadership Award during Venice Film Festival. The location of the festival is close to her heart, as it is where she wed husband George Clooney back in 2014. Her spouse was of course by her side last night as she collected the accolade.

Known for her timeless elegance and impeccable style, Amal's makeup took a dramatic turn that evening, embracing a radiant bronze look that accentuated her natural beauty. Amal's makeup artist Dimitris Giannetos skillfully blended warm, dusky bronze tones to create a sun-kissed complexion that radiated warmth and sophistication.

Beauty contributor and makeup artist Yasmin Salmon explains, “I love the softer approach Amal’s hair and makeup artist Dimitri used for this look. It makes her look more youthful, effortless and glowing. For this look Dimitris used only Charlotte Tilbury products. The delicate infusion of rose gold hues on her eyes, lips and cheeks give a beautiful goddess-like finish with her warm olive complexion. I have no doubt that some of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillowtalk collection was incorporated to create this stunning look.”

© Jacopo Raule Amal Clooney attends the DVF Awards 2023

Her foundation was flawlessly matched to her skin tone, providing a seamless canvas for the rest of the look. The use of a lightweight, dewy finish foundation ensured that her skin appeared luminous without being overly shiny.

The hues were expertly blended to create a smoky effect that intensified her gaze, making her eyes appear larger and more alluring. Amal's eyelashes were coated with several layers of mascara to achieve a wide-eyed, dramatic effect. A touch of highlighter on the high points of her face added a luminous, ethereal glow that caught the light beautifully.

© Jacopo Raule Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney's decision to embrace a glowing makeup look in Venice was a departure from her signature beauty agenda and it paid off brilliantly.