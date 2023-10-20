The essential party makeup trends this year – according to Chanel

As the sold-out Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto exhibition enthrals visitors at the V&A, a new generation is discovering the story of the brand’s trailblazing founder.

With her avant-garde approach and free-thinking spirit, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel embraced the exuberance and glamour of the 1920s, crafting gowns studded with sequins in bold geometric patterns that typified exuberant Art Deco style.

So it is only fitting that Chanel’s 2023 Holiday Makeup Collection pays tribute to the roaring 20s, with a raft of limited-edition products that recall the carefree decadence and splendour of the era.

Inspired by a cascade of sequin embroidery on a dress, the eyeshadow shades in the new Lumière Graphique palette are flecked with iridescent sparkles in Platinum Beige, Bronze, Pink Gold, Diamond White and Shimmering Black, worn alone or combined to your choosing for a customisable and striking eye look.

Duo Lumière is a chic and multi-purpose face palette that captures the era with a radiant powder duo to illuminate the complexion. The complimentary shades of Pink Champagne and Crystal White contain iridescent pigments – sweep over the tops of the cheekbones and bridge of the nose to brighten the complexion, and leave it with a delicate pearlescent finish, reminiscent of the sparkles so dear to Coco Chanel.

No party makeup look is complete without a statement lip, and the new Rouge Allure L’Extrait creations offer four seductive new season shades in Midnight Red, a hypnotic, metallic red hue; Roaring Purple, a deep, iridescent crimson; Beige Brut, a light pink beige; and Rouge Puissant, a powerful red.

Their new limited-edition cases are adorned with a golden trim and can be refilled as many times as desired. The highly pigmented formulas are enriched with Ume flower extract and plant waxes to protect and moisturise for a flattering lip look that lasts all night.

Add a slick of gloss with Rouge Allure Laque, to give lips a subtle, shimmering finish. Choose from Golden Beige, a golden coral, and Fancy Prune, a powerful metallic plum hue.

Finally, complete the look with Le Vernis, the brand’s iconic nail polish collection, which this season in three sultry shades of White Silk, a rosy, white; Tuxedo, an antique gold; and Sequins, a shimmering black to add a touch of sparkle to the most understated outfit.

To ensure you’ll dazzle this holiday season, famed makeup artist and Chanel Beauty Ambassador Marco Antonio shows us how to wear the collection in four looks created especially for HELLO! Fashion…

Smoke Show

Lydia wears: Hydra Beauty Lotion and Les Beiges Foundation, Lumière Graphique Exclusive Creation and Le Crayon Khôl in 61 Noir, Noir Allure Mascara in 10 Noir, Duo Lumière Illuminating Powder Duo, Le Gel Sourcils in 350 Transparent, Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush in Intense Coral, Rouge Allure L’Extrait in 812 Beige Brut, Le Vernis in 171 Sequins, all Chanel.

Hi, Shine

Lydia wears: Hydra Beauty Lotion and Les Beiges Foundation, Lumière Graphique Exclusive Creation, Noir Allure Mascara in 10 Noir, Le Gel Sourcils in 350 Transparent, Duo Lumière Illuminating Powder Duo, Joues Contraste Powder Blush in 170 Rose Glacier, Rouge Allure L’Extrait in 857 Midnight Red and Rouge Coco Gloss in 106 Amarena, Le Vernis in 171 Sequins, 169 Tuxedo and 167 White Silk, all Chanel.

Silver Screen

Lydia wears: Hydra Beauty Lotion and Les Beiges Foundation, Lumière Graphique Exclusive Creation, Noir Allure Mascara in 10 Noir, Le Gel Sourcils in 350 Transparent and La Palette Sourcils in 01 Light, Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush in Intense Coral, Rouge Allure L’Extrait in 812 Beige Brut and Rouge Coco Gloss in 722 Noce Moscata, Le Vernis in 169 Tuxedo, all Chanel.

Tow the Line

Lydia wears: Hydra Beauty Lotion and Les Beiges Foundation in B20, Lumière Graphique Exclusive Creation, Noir Allure Mascara in 10 Noir, Le Gel Sourcils in 350 Transparent, Duo Lumière Illuminating Powder Duo, Rouge Allure L’Extrait in 867 Roaring Purple, all Chanel.

WATCH: How to create the ultimate party makeup look with Chanel