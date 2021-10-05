Netflix star Addison Rae & singer Charli XCX wow as they model Pandora’s new jewellery line – see photos In partnership with Pandora

Addison Rae, the star of He's All That on Netflix, has just landed a major new gig – fronting a Pandora ad campaign and we think you'll agree, she looks incredible. This is definitely one of those career-defining moments for the 20-year-old TikTok star.

The Pandora ME collection is all about empowering everyone to be who they want to be, and is said to be a collection for creators inspired by Gen Z. Pandora cherry-picked inspiring artists from the world of music including Addison Rae, Charli XCX, Donté Colley, Beabaoobee and Cecilia Cantarano who shine in their favourite pieces, remixed to reflect each of their unique styles. Addison and Charli, 29, spoke exclusively to HELLO! as they unveiled the new collection.

The group pose for Pandora ME

Addison, why did you choose to partner with Pandora?

“Pandora has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember! To work together is a dream because I have so many memories associated with my Pandora pieces which I’ve had forever. Plus, their stance on encouraging people to be their unique selves is really empowering, and I love that.”

Netflix and TikTok star Addison Rae shines in her new campaign for Pandora

What's the secret to putting together the perfect Pandora ME necklace?

"You should just let your creativity flow and see what you come up with! Or if in doubt, take your charm necklace and wrap it around your wrist to add an unexpected touch to your outfit.”

You've achieved so much at a young age – tell us about your journey so far...

“It’s been absolutely insane, but in the best way. I am so incredibly grateful and thankful to be where I am. I would not be here without the support of my community. In my head I’m still just Addison from Louisiana!”

Charli, what inspired you to partner with Pandora for the relaunch of the Pandora ME collection?

“Pandora ME resonates with me because it’s all about empowering self-expression and the new collection is designed to be flexible and adaptable to reflect every side of your personality. It’s cool to be part of something that encourages everyone to be creative and confident in their own style.”

Charli XCX was one of five musicians handpicked for the campaign

How else are you involved in the campaign?

“I created a version of my song Sweat exclusively for the campaign. The song is about letting go of inhibitions and being totally free to be who you are. I like dancing to it."

What would be your advice for the younger generation and how they can make a difference to the world?

"Express yourself, keep standing up for what you believe in but also practice forgiveness and try to see things from as many different perspectives as you can. Be sympathetic and learn from people around you."

The Pandora ME collection brings together charms as a powerful reminder of your individuality, with words, letters and numbers able to be combined in limitless ways on chains, earrings, rings and bracelets to create beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces. We love the chunky two-tone silver and rose gold chain bracelets, connected with ‘love’ ‘freedom’ and ‘dream’ logo writing.

Addison chooses statement flame, peace and smiley charms layered on chunky silver chains, while Charli matches her bold blue outfit and striking lilac eyeshadow with brightly coloured bands of rings bedazzled with sparkly charms.

If you're new to the brand, why not kickstart your collection with a few single band rings in bright blue, purple and green like Charli? There are also chic engravable pieces in recycled silver and gold, so you can celebrate self-expression and the power of music with your favourite lyric or motto.

Channel Addison, Charli & co. with your picks from the Pandora ME collection. Join the collective, choose your favourites and pile high for a look that is totally your own. You’ll be requesting an encore!

Discover the new Pandora ME collection