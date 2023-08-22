Sofia Richie just wore the colour trend that is set to be everywhere this autumn

If you enjoyed the soft, dusty brown hues that made up summer's smooth, supercharged Latte Makeup trend, It-girl of the moment Sofia Richie is the bearer of some seriously excellent news.

Gen-Z's resident 'Quiet Luxury' champion has her finger to the sartorial pulse, and as it goes, she is still a sucker for the warm, earthy colour palette.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 10.7m followers, the 24-year-old rocked chocolate brown from head to toe, and we're seriously looking forward to the transitional dressing period.

Sofia, we salute you.

This summer, we operated on a food-themed colour palette, embracing glossy reds as Tomato Girls and admiring the zesty zing of the popular lemon shade that followed closely behind.

But now that autumn is on the horizon, we're searching for a slightly more muted hue to incorporate into our wardrobe, and it appears that unctuous chocolate brown is the one to beat.

Sofia looked characteristically chic as she posed on a stone grey lounger, sporting a jacket in the shade du jour alongside a pair of matching wide-leg trousers. She completed her look with a dark tan shoulder bag and cream, pointed footwear.

© Instagram / @sofiarichiegrainge The model and influencer wore a soft, chocolatey hue

The model layered her outerwear over a minimalist black round neck tee, adding a soft, earthy depth to her outfit.

The more velvety, less stark alternative to black is super forgiving, especially on those with warm and neutral skin undertones. The rich, rustic shade, along with bright scarlet and buttery yellow, proved itself to be one of AW23's key hues, holding a prominent role at the likes of A.W.A.K.E, Miu Miu, and Isabel Marant.

Delicious and super wearable…