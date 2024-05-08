Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals who aced the 'tennis-core' trend before it was even a thing: From Kate Middleton to Queen Camilla
Royals who aced the 'tennis-core' trend before it was even a thing: From Princess Kate to Queen Camilla

The popular trend is bigger than ever thanks to Zendaya's stellar performance in Challengers

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Remember when the world was living la vie en rose following the release of Greta Gerwig's feminist masterpiece, Barbie? Hot pink ruled the roost, and ultra-feminine silhouettes were very much en vogue.

Well it seems American actress and sartorial maven Zendaya is having a similar effect on her fanbase following the release of Challengers which sees Zendaya, 27, take on the role of tennis player turned coach, Tashi.

zendaya in pink dress for tour challengers © Getty Images
Zendaya stars in sports-drama Challengers

While pinks may have taken a backseat, the world of fashion is now obsessed with all things 'tennis-core'. Think pleated mini skirts, crisp polo shirts, sporty trainers and brilliant Wimbledon-esque whites.

As the growing trend continues to take hold, join us as we take a look at some of the stylish royals who seemingly aced the trend before it was even a thing…

queen camilla in cream dress at wimbledon© Getty Images

Queen Camilla

In 2012, Queen Camilla exuded tennis chic in a collared cream dress complete with navy trim detailing and elegant pleating. Rather aptly, she wore the sporty number during a visit to the Wimbledon Championships.

princess kate at wimbledon in white skirt and mint blazer© Getty Images

Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales served up a slice of zingy mint elegance last year as she attended day two of the Wimbledon Championships. For the special outing, the mother-of-three donned a pleated white midi skirt and a double-breasted blazer in mint-green. 

sophie and princess anne walking on grass © Getty Images

Duchess Sophie

The Duchess of Edinburgh resembled a tennis champ back in 2021 as she stepped out with Princess Anne at the Westmorland County Show in Milnthorpe. Dressed to impress, Duchess Sophie wowed in a waist-cinching pleated skirt, cream espadrilles and a tweed blazer.

meghan markle clapping© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly channelled her inner sports star last year at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. During her visit with husband Prince Harry, former Suits actress Meghan debuted a sleek short suit consisting of high-waisted white shorts and a matching white blazer adorned with gold buttons. 

princess kate at races in white outfit © Getty Images

Princess Kate

In 2011, Princess Kate wowed in head-to-toe white as she stepped out to attend Derby Day at the Epsom Derby Festival. The then-Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a tailored white jacket which she wore over a floaty tennis-esque white dress.

meghan markle in polo dress © Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan wouldn't have looked out of place on a tennis court back in 2018 whilst visiting New Zealand with her husband Harry. Renowned for wearing neutral hues, Meghan struck sartorial gold with her collared cream dress complete with pockets and an A-line skirt. 

princess diana in pleated skirt © Getty Images

Princess Diana

Princess Diana had a Wimbledon moment in 1989 during a visit to the Royal Hampshire Regiment at Tidworth Camp in Wiltshire. For the outing, the mother-of-two donned a pleated cream skirt and a coordinating button-down blazer with navy-trimmed pockets. 

duchess sophie in blue pleated skirt and trainers© Getty Images

Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie courted attention in 2021 as she debuted a surprisingly relaxed look at the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show. Embracing the country-chic aesthetic, Prince Edward's wife rocked a pastel blue pleated skirt, a white T-shirt and a navy blazer. Rounding off her sporty look, Sophie spruced up her outfit with matching blue trainers and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

