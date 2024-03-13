Charli XCX, Irina Shayk and Kanye West star in Y/Project's new lookbook

Leave it to the Paris-based fashion house Y/Project to break the internet with a simple ready-to-wear lookbook.

The lookbook in question might seem like your usual display of new collection garments, but it’s the celebrity-stacked cast consisting of Charli XCX, Irina Shayk, Tyga, and a controversial Ye (formally known as Kanye West) that everyone’s swooning over.

© Y/Project Irina Shayk sports look 52 in the lookbook

The lookbook release comes just weeks after the brand had to cancel its Paris Fashion Week show due to “cash flow issues”, leading fans to believe that perhaps the budget was blown on securing the famed names for this particular visual spectacle.

Calling famed faces to sport designer campaigns, collection launches and lookbooks is nothing new in the world of fashion, just take Tommy Hilfiger's new campaign starring Kendall Jenner, Devon Lee Carlson and Fai Khadra, or Jacqumus’ latest Nike collab featuring Sha’Carri Richardson as an example.

Charli XCX dons look 5 of the new collection

The lookbook coincides with the brand's creative director Glenn Martens' 10th anniversary at the helm of the brand. In those 10 years, Martens has been a pioneer in the fashion industry, constantly championing abstract designs, intricate tailoring and innovative materials.

© Y/Project Ye wears an oversized black jacket in look 27 of the lookbook

This particular F/W24 RTW collection, sported by aforementioned famed names sees a range of garments which all embody the iconic Y/Project aesthetic. Brown-washed denim takes the form of maxi skirts and wrap-around hoods, red and white plaid print heroes in many looks whereas sheer maxi skirts, sleek blazers, baggy cargo pants and see-through strapped tank tops make up the base layers for most looks.

© Y/Project Creator Mia Khalifa sports the brands new see-through strap tank top

Despite the brand not having a physical runway show at this season's fashion month, it’s become very clear that the fashion industry is moving in a direction where said catwalk debuts may become obsolete for more creatively charged brands like Y/Project.

I for one am enjoying the traditional fashion week showing switch up and hope that Y/Projects recent lookbook opens doors for a more creatively innovative industry.