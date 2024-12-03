7 Luxury stays to book for this festive season

Spending some of the festive period in a fancy hotel makes the holiday season all the more merrier, in our humble opinion. From extravagant decorations to merry dinner menus, and the fun festive activities on offer, luxury hotels often go all out in a bid to impress.

From opulent UK staycations at quintessentially British country estates, to glamorous European hotels decked out for Christmas, a stay at one of these indulgent properties should be on your wishlist. Here's what H! Fashion recommends booking for a special trip...

Luxury festive stays in the UK

Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, Hampshire

A stay at Chewton Glen is the ultimate festive break

Escape to the English countryside with a quintessentially British stay at Chewton Glen in the New Forest. As well as the luxury rooms and spa, and opulent our Christmas decorations, a big draw for guests will no doubt be the indulgent festive menu, which has been carefully curated by James Martin, and encompasses a three-course lunch or four-course dinner complete with traditional Christmas delights. If you fancy learning a new skill, you can partake in the hotel’s festive Cookery School workshop on 3rd and 14th December, to discover how to create delicious festive dishes to serve up when you’re hosting.

Visit Chewton Glen.

Beaverbrook, Surrey

The Christmas decorations at Beaverbrook always delight guests

This English Country House estate is the perfect place to unwind and escape the hustle and bustle of the busy festive season. Indulge in a treatment in the stained glass-ceiling spa to fully switch off, or for a more traditional Christmas activity, book a slot for ice skating set in the picturesque gardens of the Surrey Hills. Plus, if you plan on booking a stay for Christmas Day, Santa himself will be making a very special visit to the estate.

Visit Beaverbrook.

The Peninsula London, London

Christmas at The Peninsula London is a special event

Newly-opened The Peninsula London is inviting guests to experience a magical Christmas with various festive activities. Every Sunday until 29th December you can explore the hotel’s Christmas market in the courtyard, where stalls will be serving everything from caviar to mulled wine. From 20th December you can cosy up in The Cinema to watch a special screening of Christmas classics including Elf, Love Actually and The Holiday. Alternatively, opt to enjoy a festive afternoon tea in The Lobby, which is served daily throughout the month of December.

Visit The Peninsula London.

The Grove, Hertfordshire

The Grove in Hertfordshire offers a luxury festive stay

Situated in Hertfordshire, The Grove is ideal for a festive getaway where you can embark on long wintry walks around the manor house's country grounds. If you fancy staying indoors, why not unwind by a cosy fireplace, or indulge yourself in a gingerbread house building masterclass. Either way, theres plenty of fun for guests of all ages.

Visit The Grove.

Luxury festive stays in Europe

Villa d’Este, Lake Como

© FTfoto The exterior of Villa d'Este is beautifully lit up at Christmas

One of the few hotels to remain open during the winter period, Villa d’Este will be shining a spotlight on Lake Como at Christmas. Key festive experiences include two sparkling glasshouses where you can stargaze whilst sipping on cocktails; the ornate Chocolate Room which is home to indulgent sweet treats you can buy for a loved one (or keep for yourself); and a special Christmas Eve dinner menu featuring Italian dishes and local specialities.

Visit Villa d’Este.

Carlton Cannes, Cannes

The ice rink at Carlton Cannes will be sure to impress

Enjoy an enchanting festive getaway at Carlton Cannes, which has transformed the outside of its listed building into an illuminated façade. Lots of Christmas activities are on offer for both adults and children alike, including ice skating in the hotel’s glistening ice rink, a visit to the Carlton Cannes Gift Chalet where you can stock up on last minute Christmas gifts, as well listening to musical medleys from the hotel’s spectacular gospel choir.

Visit Carlton Cannes.

Hilton Molino Stucky, Venice

Festive menus are on offer at Hilton Molino Stucky

Accessible by a private shuttle boat, this Venetian hotel is set on Giudecca Island with breathtaking views of the surrounding are. During the merriest time of the year, expect gorgeous Christmas decorations, festive music, mulled wine, special homemade Panettone, and glamorous evenings every Friday and Saturday at the Rialto Bar & Restaurant, complete with live piano music.

Book a stay at Hilton Molino Stucky.