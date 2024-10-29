Beauty Pie’s Super Beauty Holiday Haul worth £645 is here – and it’s set to sell out

Holiday season is on the horizon, and whether you’re looking to treat a luxury-loving friend or rightfully agree we all deserve a little self-gifting at this time of year, we have just the ticket, as Beauty Pie’s Super Beauty Holiday Haul has just gone on sale.

What is the value of Beauty Pie's Super Beauty Holiday Haul?

Containing £645 worth of products available at £175 for members, it promises to make Christmas particularly magical this year.

Give the gift of beauty with the glamorous set

How does Beauty Pie work?

Beauty Pie buys its products direct from the world's leading beauty and wellness labs, passing savings directly on to members.

Founded by legendary entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, the site acts like an exclusive beauty buyer's club, offering covetable makeup, skincare, bodycare, haircare, fragrance and lifestyle items for a fraction of their usual RRP.

Does Beauty Pie's Super Beauty Holiday Haul contain full size products?

The haul includes 15 must-have products which are all full size rather than the travel sizes and testers some advent calendars contain.

Does Beauty Pie's Super Beauty Holiday Haul contain exclusive items?

Items in the limited-edition haul range from skincare must-haves to makeup artist exclusives, as well as sneak previews of new launches you will receive before their site launch.

Are the items in Beauty Pie's Super Beauty Holiday Haul suitable for everyone?

Everything is suitable for all skin types and tones.

Some of the covetable items you'll receive

What does Beauty Pie's Super Beauty Holiday Haul contain?

The set contains full size products of the following:

NEW Wrap Star Tubing Mascara in Classic Brown

wrap every lash in intense glossy brown for dramatic lash lengthening and curling

wrap every lash in intense glossy brown for dramatic lash lengthening and curling EXCLUSIVE Wondercolour Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick in Rosa

a classic flattering rose-toned pink

a classic flattering rose-toned pink EXCLUSIVE Keep This Refillable 4-Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky Plum

dial up the glamour with these sultry shades

dial up the glamour with these sultry shades EXCLUSIVE Orange Absolute Fine Fragrance Hand Cream

treat nails after a mani with this beautifully scented hand cream

treat nails after a mani with this beautifully scented hand cream EXCLUSIVE Spa Headband

bring the spa to your home with this headband, handy for your evening cleanse and masking moments

bring the spa to your home with this headband, handy for your evening cleanse and masking moments Triple Beauty Perfect Glowy Powder

this creamy highlighting powder will add a flattering spotlight to your skin

this creamy highlighting powder will add a flattering spotlight to your skin Highlighting & Setting Powder Brush 011

Beauty Pie's brushes are a beauty editor favourite, and this useful shape can be used for highlighting and setting your makeup

Beauty Pie's brushes are a beauty editor favourite, and this useful shape can be used for highlighting and setting your makeup Superactive Capsules Essential Ceramides +

Regularly selling out, these capsules applied to the skin contain Sphingo and Glycolipids, which help support your natural ceramide production for longer-lasting moisture and dewier, more glowing skin

Regularly selling out, these capsules applied to the skin contain Sphingo and Glycolipids, which help support your natural ceramide production for longer-lasting moisture and dewier, more glowing skin Superdrops Brightening Niacinamide (10%)

For brighter, clearer, more even-toned skin, apply a pipette of these drops a day, containing 10% niacinamide to help prevent breakouts

For brighter, clearer, more even-toned skin, apply a pipette of these drops a day, containing 10% niacinamide to help prevent breakouts Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser

Another BP favourite, this cleanser has a gel-to-oil-to-milk formula to help remove makeup, oils and pollution and leave skin feeling clean and fresh

Another BP favourite, this cleanser has a gel-to-oil-to-milk formula to help remove makeup, oils and pollution and leave skin feeling clean and fresh Super Healthy Skin Moisturizing Shea Butter Suds Body Wash

Upgrade your shower routine with a super nourishing body wash, containing sweet almond oil, aloe vera, glycerin, lemon butter, coconut oil and shea butter

Upgrade your shower routine with a super nourishing body wash, containing sweet almond oil, aloe vera, glycerin, lemon butter, coconut oil and shea butter Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème

Made in France, this deluxe body moisturiser suspends invisible micro-droplets of oil in water for a super light yet intense skin nourishing feeling

Made in France, this deluxe body moisturiser suspends invisible micro-droplets of oil in water for a super light yet intense skin nourishing feeling Super Healthy Hair Always On Leave-In Conditioning Treatment

This leave-in conditioning spray will soften, nourish and boost shine, as well as prepping hair for styling, leaving it softer and easier to manage

This leave-in conditioning spray will soften, nourish and boost shine, as well as prepping hair for styling, leaving it softer and easier to manage 7-Day Chollagen Kit

With hydrolysed marine collagen peptides, organic cacao, biotin and vitamin c, try this supplement to support collagen formation for healthy skin, hair and nails

With hydrolysed marine collagen peptides, organic cacao, biotin and vitamin c, try this supplement to support collagen formation for healthy skin, hair and nails Fleurosa Luxury Scented Candle

Notes of heady tuberose and sweet ylang-ylang meet a bed of vetiver, tonka infusion and musk in this luxurious handmade French scented candle

The haul is every beauty lover's dream

"If you want to give the gift of soft skin, glowy make-up and shiny hair this Christmas, look no further than this silver swag bag from Beauty Pie. It contains 15 beauty icons, including my new favourite Smoky Plum eyeshadow quad." Charlotte Jolly, H! Fashion Beauty Director

What is the packaging for Beauty Pie's Super Beauty Holiday Haul?

Presented in a glamorous silver nylon drawstring bag, it’s a spoiling take on a traditional advent calendar. Reuse it and take on your travels, whether far-flung or just to your local gym.

The items come packaged in a padded silver cosmetics bag, ideal for travel and stowing away your toiletries

How much can I save when purchasing Beauty Pie's Super Beauty Holiday Haul?

Beauty Pie members can purchase the set for £175, saving £470. Non members pay £323, saving £322 on the usual RRP of all of the products.

How can I receive a free trial of Beauty Pie?

New customers can enjoy a 60-day free trial and unlock instant access to the Super Beauty Holiday Haul and everything else onsite, plus free shopping on orders over £60. Your annual membership then activates at £59/ year, but you’ll be alerted before payment in case you’d like to opt out of a paid membership.

Otherwise, users can subscribe at £10 per month, paid on a monthly basis, or non members can shop the full range of products at the usual RRPs shown.

All Beauty Pie members enjoy VIP access to luxury products sourced from the world's best labs, direct from beauty warehouses at industry insider prices.

Shop Beauty Pie gifting and the Super Beauty Holiday Haul now online. Enjoy free standard shipping on all orders £50+ until 31 December.